Caesarstone to debut 8 nature-inspired designs, including the Pebbles Collection, at KBIS 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesarstone, the inventor of quartz surfacing celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2022, will unveil eight new, nature-inspired surfaces at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando February 8-10, including the Pebbles Collection that features five designs that celebrate the never-ending transformation of wind and water over stone. The surface manufacturer will also unveil three additional innovative colors and showcase its entire portfolio in Booth W629 designed by renowned interior designer Brian Brown of Brian Brown Studio and produced by WBE Exhibits with all stone fabricated by JDS Surfaces. The Thermador appliances, including a 36" Induction Cooktop, 24" Glass Door Wine Cooler, 24" Freedom® Professional Undercounter Refrigeration and Built-in Coffee Machine with Home Connect, were provided by BSH.

Riverlet from the new Pebbles Collection from Caesarstone, debuting at KBIS in Orlando, Feb 8-10. The collection embodies the bigger essence of small stones. A palette of warm, dynamic monochromes is laced with softer hues & enriched by distinctive textures inspired by the everlasting path of the pebble, bringing the blessings of sunlight and rain into the heart of the home. Riverlet features a gentle off-white touched by honied amber capillaries that flow softly across the surface. Booth W629

The new Pebbles Collection embodies the bigger essence of small stones. A palette of warm, dynamic monochromes is laced with softer hues and enriched by distinctive textures that are inspired by the everlasting path of the pebble, bringing the blessings of sunlight and rain into the heart of the home.

"We are so pleased to continue to lead in design and sustainability with the innovation of our Pebbles Collection," said Ken Williams, President of Caesarstone North America. "Nature is always evolving and imprinting its dynamic spirit on our sustainable surfaces. There has never been a greater need for calm and relaxation, so these designs bring that to the forefront for interiors across the globe."

Like all Caesarstone surfaces, these new designs are the ultimate combination of nature and technology: premium, high-quality material that is nonporous, durable, flexible, scratch and stain resistant, mold and mildew resistant and lower maintenance than other natural surface materials. Caesarstone surfaces never need sealing.

Moreover, Caesarstone surfaces are crafted with the Earth in mind with all practices throughout the product life cycle stages driving environmental and human responsibility at every stage, which inspires all audiences to continue to view the products as some of the most sustainable on the market. Brown drew inspiration for the KBIS booth design from the new nature-inspired designs as well as Caesarstone's sustainability story.

"I'm inspired by the blend of the human and the natural world and wanted to explore a relationship with nature and the built environment," said designer Brian Brown of Brian Brown Studio. "Just like Caesarstone, the beauty of nature is built into a masterpiece that will stand the test of time. Within this seemingly straightforward design, we create visual moments by mixing textural and contrasting elements to celebrate the materials. Each component of the design stands on its own, but all of the elements support each other to create a result that is both beautiful and everlasting."

The five colors of the Pebbles Collection are:

1001 Riverlet: A gentle off-white touched by honied amber capillaries that flow softly across the surface, with Honed finish for a tinge of freshness that reflects more light in the kitchen. Available in honed finish.

1002 Wyndigo: Warm earthy gradients wash over a soft greige surface veined with foamy greys, capturing a pebble's two-toned mottled patina. Available in honed finish.

1003 Raindream: Two layers of slate greys are accentuated by soft dark grey strokes contoured in neutral highlights with a finish that makes the surface look like a wet river stone. Available in polished finish.

1004 Stoneburst: Two shades of sage grey with soft mineral undertones and subtle grey veining that complements this calm complexion. Available in honed finish.

1006 Agger Grey: A rich two-toned base of warm smoky greys with delicate clay undertones and white veins that create a two-toned surface. Available in honed and polished finish.

In addition to the Pebbles Collection, Caesarstone will introduce three other bold, innovative designs at the show, which are also inspired by nature and are a result of the company's in-house proprietary technology:

5161 Icellion: A stunning landscape of frosty whites pierced by elegant grey strokes that emulate grand geological movements and honors the enduring presence of nature. Available in polished finish.

5820 Darcrest: A mysteriously dark earthy base, enriched by tiny spots and sediments with a veil of organic ochres and brownish greens like erosion on a rocky hillside. Available in honed finish.

5121 Layalite: The purest white like fresh snow melting away in broad streaks spread out wide, softly exposing the rough greys of underlying metamorphic rock, creating an emotive effect. Available in polished finish.

To celebrate these new designs and the entire Caesarstone portfolio of products, the company will host several in-booth events during KBIS 2022, including a Meet and Greet with Brian Brown, to provide customers, partners, and industry friends ample opportunities to see the new designs, celebrate its entire portfolio and connect with the Caesarstone team. The company will also leverage the revolutionary Caesarstone Connect platform – launched in 2021 – to educate attendees on how the proprietary tool can transform their ability to quote and manage countertop projects. Live demos of the platform will be scheduled throughout the show and more details about all Caesarstone's events will be posted soon.

All the new Caesarstone designs will be available nationwide in Summer 2022. Visit Caesarstone at KBIS, February 8-10, 2021, 9:00am – 5:00pm, at the Orlando Orange County Convention Center, Booth W629.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone is a leading manufacturer of premium quality quartz surfaces. Established in 1987, the company pioneered high-quality surfaces utilizing advanced technologies and expertise. Caesarstone continues to lead the industry with new trends and colors of high quality surface consisting of up to 90% quartz, they retain the cool tactile qualities of nature's strong stones with enormous application possibilities including kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, wall paneling, furniture and more. Caesarstone offers a product that is highly functional, design forward and beautiful. The unique and rich variety of colors, patterns and textures enable customers to find their 'ultimate surface' and create their own unique space. Caesarstone's extensive designs are constantly evolving and developing to meet the latest global trends and the highest level of international quality standards. More information on Caesarstone: www.caesarstoneus.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

