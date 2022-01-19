WorkWave's Beyond Service User Conference Brings Together the WorkWave Family of Brands for the First Time

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave ®, a provider of SaaS software solutions supporting every stage of a service business's life cycle, inspired and educated more than 700 influential leaders across the field service industry this month at its inaugural Beyond Service User Conference. This impactful new event delivered valuable business insights, networking opportunities and exciting entertainment to WorkWave's pest control, lawn care and HVAC customers.

The 2022 Beyond Service User Conference, held in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9-12, offered a powerful reimagining of three leading field service events, as they came together as one: the WorkWave User Conference, Real Green's Solutions Users Conference, and Coalmarch's CO2 Conference. The combined event reflects the unprecedented consolidation of market-leading field service software solutions WorkWave, Real Green, Coalmarch, Slingshot, Lawnbot, and most recently TEAM Software, under the WorkWave brand.

"This conference was the first time we've been able to see the result of our strategy last year: bringing together not just the most respected technology companies in our industry, but the best service leaders from different industries," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "That is actually why we went out and acquired the best companies — because we wanted to capture the talent and expertise that will empower us to deliver solutions that bring these industries into a new future that only WorkWave could deliver. It has been our honor to host a conference that brings together people from WorkWave brands and all of our customers, to build and foster the partnerships and relationships that we have forged, and will continue to forge, as WorkWave continues to deliver the most powerful solutions across the field service industry."

Highlights of Beyond Service 2022 include a keynote address by legendary former NFL star Joe Theismann; a powerful welcome presentation by Giannetto; expert panels, roundtables, Q&A sessions and one-on-one tech interactions; and exciting social events.

In addition, WorkWave recognized its outstanding customers for exceptional service and performance with a variety of awards. Each category had winners selected for PestPac, ServMan, Real Green, Coalmarch and Slingshot.

Legends Award: Truly Nolen, Tudi Mechanical Systems, Weed and Feed Lawn Care, Rose Pest Solutions, and Got Bugs? received WorkWave's Legends Award, which honors long-standing, loyal customers.

Growth MVP Award: Rentokil, Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning, American Turf & Tree Care, Just Right Lawns, and HTP Termite & Pest Control were recognized for extraordinary growth while using WorkWave's solutions over the past year.

Rookie of the Year Award: Platinum Pest Solutions, Thigpen Heating & Cooling, Prestige Lawn Care, and Petti Pest Control were recognized as WorkWave's newest customers who have felt a truly valuable impact from its solutions.

Quarterback Award: Matt Appel of Blue Sky Pest Control, Derek Barmer of Central Carolina Air Conditioning, Toni Norris of Lawntech, Kelly Porter of Blue Beetle Pest Control, and Aaron Workman of Greenleaf Pest Control were recognized for excelling in internal management of WorkWave's solutions and achieving operational success.

Team Player Award: Best Lawn Care was recognized for achieving success while partnering with multiple WorkWave solutions.

"WorkWave has a long legacy behind us, one that has been full of building valuable partnerships, deep relationships, and market-leading software," Giannetto said. "This week, together with our amazing customers, employees and partners, we have been able to come together to build on this legacy by taking a look forward into what the future will hold for us, learning, growing and starting to understand the value in partnering with a company that empowers you to succeed beyond service—and the future is bright."

For more information about WorkWave, visit https://www.workwave.com .

