AIYA MATCHA LAUNCHES MATCHA INFUSED TEA LINE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiya America, Inc. (Aiya Matcha), the world's largest producer of premium Matcha green tea for over 130 years, launched its newest collection, the Matcha Infused Tea Line. The collection includes three premium Japanese green teas – Organic Matcha Infused Gyokuro, Organic Matcha Infused Sencha, Organic Matcha Infused Genmaicha – that offer consumers a unique and enjoyable tea tasting experience.

Aiya's Matcha Infused Tea Line

Aiya's Matcha Infused Tea Line is a collection of Organic Ceremonial Matcha infused Japanese green teas grown in Kagoshima, Japan. Each box contains 10 pyramid tea bags that protect the delicate leaves for a better brew.

"Our mission to share the goodness of Matcha has inspired us to innovate and produce new Matcha products for a wide range of tea drinkers," says Fumi Sugita, President of Aiya Matcha. "We are excited to introduce the Matcha Infused Tea Line to consumers who prefer the convenience of steeped tea and seek the flavor and benefits of Organic Ceremonial Matcha."

Each varietal in the Matcha Infused Tea Line features unique tasting notes and flavor profiles that are infused with Aiya's Organic Ceremonial Matcha. Made from shade grown green tea leaves, Organic Matcha Infused Gyokuro boasts a smooth, delicate umami flavor. Organic Matcha Infused Sencha is a bright, refreshing blend of traditional green tea with an aromatic finish. A bold, savory blend, Organic Matcha Infused Genmaicha features a combination of Matcha, Sencha, and toasted brown rice. All products are USDA Organic and Kosher certified.

"Our Matcha Infused Tea Line pays homage to traditional steeped green tea and is a great introduction to Matcha," says Nathan Effron, National Account Executive of Aiya Matcha. "Customers can enjoy traditional green tea flavors enhanced with the subtle flavor notes and umami imparted by Organic Ceremonial Matcha."

Aiya's Matcha Infused Tea Line is available at all Gelson's, Lassen's, Jimbo's, Whole Foods Market (Canada only), and Metro Market (Canada) locations. Customers will also soon be able to find these products in select Acme Fresh markets. Product selection and availability vary between retailers.

From January 24 to January 30, Aiya Matcha will be hosting an Instagram giveaway, where Matcha fans can enter to win the Matcha Infused Tea Line. Follow the official Instagram (@AiyaMatcha) for full entry requirements.

For more information about the Matcha Infused Tea Line or Aiya Matcha, please visit www.aiya-america.com.

About Aiya America, Inc. (Aiya Matcha)

Aiya America, Inc. (Aiya Matcha) is the U.S. branch of Aiya Co. Ltd., the world's leading producer of Matcha, Japan's most premium tea variety and a major ingredient for the food and beverage industry. Founded in 1888, Aiya produces the purest and highest quality Matcha and supplies it to over 70% of the North America market. Known for its innovation, consistent quality, and safety, Aiya's mission is to share the goodness of Matcha through global education of its tradition, history, and science for good spirit and health. More information is available at www.aiya-america.com.

