NSITEXE and Green Hills Software Partner on RISC-V Solutions

TOKYO and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NSITEXE, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Denso Corporation that develops and sells high efficiency processor IP for embedded systems, and Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announced support for NSITEXE's RISC-V processors with the ISO 26262 ASIL D safety-certified Green Hills MULTI® integrated development environment (IDE) and optimizing C/C++ compilers. Starting with support for the DR1000C, a RISC-V based parallel processor with vector extensions targeting data flow processing applications, and the NS31A RISC-V based embedded microcontroller (MCU), NSITEXE and Green Hills Software will work together to enable safe and secure RISC-V solutions for automotive and industrial MCU applications.

The DR1000C is ideal for offloading heavy-load arithmetic processing (Model Predictive Control, real-time modelling, sensor data processing, etc.) required by automotive MCUs which are targeted for safety critical systems. The NS31A is a general-purpose CPU with a single-issue, in-order 4-stage pipeline that uses a 32bit RISC-V ISA (RV32IMAF). It supports a privileged mode which is required for an AUTOSAR Platform. The NS31A is a highly efficient general-purpose CPU that is ideal for controlling various embedded systems, including automotive applications. Both processor IPs allow developers to rapidly analyze functional safety designs and quickly achieve functional safety certification, because they support the ISO 26262 ASIL D functional safety mechanism required for automotive applications.

The ISO 26262 ASIL D and IEC 61508 SIL 4 certified MULTI IDE with its advanced C/C++ compilers and analysis tools is purpose-built to find even the most difficult bugs on RISC-V cores, from complex SoCs comprised of multiple heterogenous cores where the RISC-V core is either the main general-purpose CPU or a secondary special-purpose acceleration core alongside a CPU, to standalone embedded RISC-V controllers and accelerators. Customers can rapidly develop production-ready systems on the NSITEXE RISC-V reference designs to meet production requirements for performance, memory efficiency and functional safety through use of the Green Hills MULTI IDE solution with its qualification at the highest levels of functional safety for automotive (ISO 26262), industrial systems (IEC 61508) and railway (EN 50128).

Developers can run, debug and analyze RISC-V application programs using MULTI and the TimeMachine® debugger where they can:

Run the program backward and forward, set breakpoints, and debug

Debug µ-velOSity™ RTOS , AUTOSAR real-time operating systems, or other operating systems

Verify adherence to MISRA C/C++ and CERT-C rules

Perform Run-time Error Detection & Memory Leak Detection

Optimize the program with Performance Profiling

Analyze code coverage with DoubleCheck™ source code analyzer

"Green Hills Software is well regarded in the industry as a leader in functional safety and security oriented software development," said Hideki Sugimoto, CTO, NSITEXE, Inc. "NSITEXE's RISC-V cores are designed with robust functional safety requirements as a design goal, and we are excited to be working together with Green Hills Software to enable our mutual customers to rapidly design and deploy their functional safety solutions on NSITEXE cores. We are confident that this delivers a best-in-class solution for both hardware and software to functional safety software developers."

"I am pleased to see NSITEXE and Green Hills working together in the exciting domain of RISC-V solutions," states Matthew Slager, VP of Asia-Pacific Operations, Green Hills Software. "The market for automotive and industrial safety designs continues to rapidly expand, and the RISC-V ecosystem provides designers with an open, reliable and future-proof solution for advanced processor designs. NSITEXE builds on a long and proven history of expertise and safety-oriented processor design, led by a seasoned team of industry-renowned specialists that Green Hills has had the pleasure of working with for many years. Working together, our two companies will offer customers an integrated solution for functional safety, utilizing industry-leading RISC-V tools that enable the fastest time to market."

About NSITEXE

NSITEXE is an IP vendor, established in 2017 as a spin-off from DENSO Corp., specializing in the development of advanced processors. The company develops RISC-V based processor IPs that support functional safety. Highly efficient, high-quality semiconductor IPs support a wide range of applications, contributing to the evolution of the next-generation semiconductor technology. Visit NSITEXE at https://www.nsitexe.com/.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at https://www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, INTEGRITY, MULTI, µ-velOSity, DoubleCheck and TimeMachine are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

