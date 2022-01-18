Leading Dental Supply Ecommerce Marketplace Elevates Darren Cassidy to CEO

CARY, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Net32, the leading online dental supply eCommerce marketplace, announced today that Darren Cassidy has been promoted to the position of CEO. Darren Cassidy succeeds Dr. Pat Cassidy who is transitioning to a newly created position of Chief Dental Officer.

Darren Cassidy, CEO

These leadership changes continue to position Net32 for growth coming off a banner 2021 year of results for the company. Net32 saw +33% revenue growth last year and significantly expanded the service level across dental practices with a +26% increase in transaction volume in 2021.

In addition, Net32's key value proposition includes curation of reviews as the authoritative source for feedback across suppliers, manufacturers, and products. Net32 now houses more than 60,000 reviews across the dental supply marketplace to support customer research and selection.

"It has been my privilege to lead Net32 as its CEO for the past 21 years. Net32 was founded to introduce new ways to help dentists run successful practices by means of comparison shopping." said Pat Cassidy, DMD, MPH, Co-Founder. "Darren has been with Net32 over 10 years and has excelled in the position of COO for the past 2 years. He fully understands the complexities of our business, and has a deep understanding of the dental industry. He is an inspiring, passionate leader, well suited to build on our strong foundation, and to successfully lead Net32 into the future as our new CEO."

In his new role, Dr. Pat Cassidy, DMD, MPH, Co-Founder will serve as an expert dental resource and integrate dental industry knowledge and insights into marketing, strategy, and operations.

"I am honored and humbled to assume leadership of Net32 in the CEO position and am excited to continue and further our incredible growth." said Darren Cassidy, CEO. "As dental practices continue to embrace digitalization, Net32 is increasingly able to empower our customers to run their practices more efficiently, supporting accessibility of top quality dental care to the public. We will continue putting our customers' evolving needs at the forefront of everything we do, and empowering our team to deliver the best possible outcomes and support to them."

About Net32

Net32 Inc. empowers dental practices by providing tools and services to efficiently manage their supply purchasing. Through the company's online marketplace, customers are able to shop across 100+ distributors and manufacturers, comparing price, stock, and service. Dentists have collectively saved over 45% on their dental supplies by tapping into industry leading savings, powered by real time vendor competition. With more than 20 years of experience supporting dental professionals, and over 60,000 product and seller reviews by dental professionals, Net32 has a proven ability to satisfy customers' dental supply purchasing needs. For more information: www.net32.com

