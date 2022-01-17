Neoss Group establishes Neoss China to expand its global presence in one of the fastest-growing implant markets.

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neoss Group is excited to announce the signing of an asset purchase agreement of Legend Life Tech, the current distribution partner for Neoss in China.

Neoss Logo (PRNewsfoto/Neoss)

The new Neoss subsidiary located in Shanghai, China will be established through the current success of Legend Life Tech and leverage its strengths in product registration, logistics, marketing, and sales to better serve customers in China.

"The establishment of Neoss China through the acquisition of Legend Life Tech marks an important milestone in the history of Neoss. We are proud to build on the success of our partnership with Zhou Xin and Legend Life Tech. This investment in the China market demonstrates our commitment to our continued support of patient care around the world. Thanks to our lead shareholder, CareCapital, we are able to capitalize on such opportunities."



Dr. Robert Gottlander, CEO and President of Neoss Group.

With about five million implants placed every year, China is one of the largest markets in the world and is seeing increased growth from dentists and patients requiring quality dental solutions. With this investment in the Chinese market, Neoss will now better meet the diversified needs of Chinese doctors and patients.

"As the Chinese distribution partner for Neoss, Legend Life Tech has made outstanding contributions and inroads in both marketing and services in the past five years. We appreciate the recognition and collaborative support from Neoss and CareCapital. In the future, we plan to gradually transit our services and employees to Neoss China and continue to work with Neoss to develop the Chinese market and increase the brand awareness."



Zhou Xin, Chairman of Legend Life Tech

With this acquisition, Neoss China will have a new board of directors with Robert Gottlander as the Chairman, and Zhou Xin as the Director.

About Neoss®

Neoss offers intelligent solutions that are intuitively easy to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with predictable long-term results. Leading the market with ingenuity and integrity, we strive to set new standards. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with a long-standing presence in key markets. To find out more visit https://www.neoss.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neoss