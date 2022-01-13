Corporate Insight Announces Annual User Experience Awards in Investing and Retirement, Highlighting Rise of Mobile Apps and Holistic Financial Planning New Monitor Awards showcase digital trends and best practices in mobile app experiences and dashboard customization

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services industry, today announced the release of its 2021 Monitor Awards in online brokerage, asset management and retirement. Now in its 23rd year, the program recognizes digital innovation and best practices, awarding gold, silver and bronze medals in recognition of significant advances in web and mobile user experience over the past year.

Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation’s leading financial services, insurance and healthcare institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for nearly 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace. (PRNewsFoto/Corporate Insight)

"In 2021, the investment and retirement industries continued to adapt to elevated user needs to digitally assess their financial health and retirement readiness," said Andrew Way, director of research at Corporate Insight. "We expect to see continuing investment in personalized mobile app functionality as well as more comprehensive and holistic financial planning digital experiences that account for an individual's entire financial portfolio, as opposed to separating retirement and retail investment accounts."

Firms made increasing investments in mobile apps this past year, helping users manage their investing and retirement in ways that mimic or exceed web experiences. In the retirement plan participant space, Merrill won its first gold medal in the Mobile App Experience category by overhauling its Benefits OnLine mobile app's design and capabilities. It provides detailed overviews of participants' account information, multiple helpful data visualizations and view-by filters, and an impressive number of transactional capabilities.

In the mobile finance space, Schwab earns a gold medal in the Mobile Experience category for its standout trading and charting capabilities as well as a useful virtual Schwab Assistant, which responds to questions, displays information and directs users to relevant sections in the app. In addition to a customizable bottom tab menu, the app lets users directly aggregate and manage internal and external accounts while providing one of the strongest quotes and charting experiences in the space.

Firms across industries made updates to secure site homepages and dashboards, giving users access to advanced data views and customization options. In the retirement plan sponsor sector, TIAA won a gold medal in the Homepages & Dashboards category for features including a resource display customized based on sponsors' past site use, and an expandable administered plans section that lets sponsors enter custom or preset date ranges to update all plan information.

About Corporate Insight

Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services, insurance and healthcare institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

Schedule a media interview: PR@corporateinsight.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corporate Insight