Aircastle Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Key Financial Metrics for the Three Months ended November 30, 2021
- Total revenues of $191 million
- Net loss of $62 million primarily a result of net non-cash aircraft impairment charges of $45 million
- Cash collections represented 100% of lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $174 million
- Gain on sale of flight equipment of $7 million
Highlights
- For the three months ended November 30, 2021, Lease rental revenue of $156 million, up 13% versus second quarter 2021
- For the nine months ended November 30, 2021, Cash flow from operations increased 118% compared to 2020
- Acquired four aircraft during the quarter including an A320neo, a B737-MAX8 and one E2 aircraft to KLM Cityhopper with a further delivery to KLM Cityhopper in December
- Acquired twelve aircraft during the nine months ended November 30, 2021, ten (or 83%) of which were new fuel-efficient technology aircraft
- For the nine months ended November 30, 2021, sold seven aircraft and other flight equipment for proceeds of $128 million and a total gain on sale of $18 million
Liquidity
- As of January 1, 2022, total liquidity of $2.1 billion includes $1.4 billion of undrawn credit facilities, $0.2 billion of unrestricted cash, $0.1 billion of contracted asset sales, and $0.4 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows through January 1, 2023
- We have 223 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.6 billion
Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Despite new challenges from the omicron variant, global aviation continues to adapt, adjust, and improve. Demand is strong for domestic flights while international travel continues to work through an uneven recovery. We hope that governments will align their control measures to address the new variant effectively. Meanwhile, Aircastle will continue to pursue the strategy that has brought us to where we are now, with stronger revenues and improved cash collections. We remain focused on liquidity, collecting cash, working creatively with customers who might be struggling, and - importantly- moving forward with strategic, new-technology investments."
Mr. Inglese concluded, "Aircraft leasing has proven to be a resilient sector over the past two years as evidenced by the competitive levels of capital flowing into this space. We believe our favorable credit rating, along with the opportunities afforded by our unique ownership arrangement with the Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing, strategically position us for disciplined future growth."
Aviation Assets
As of November 30, 2021, Aircastle owned 255 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.7 billion. We also manage nine aircraft with a net book value of $302 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.
Owned Aircraft
As of
As of
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)
$
6,734
$
6,979
Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment
5,619
5,406
Number of Aircraft
255
260
Number of Unencumbered Aircraft
223
224
Number of Lessees
79
80
Number of Countries
43
45
Weighted Average Fleet Age (years)(2)
10.6
10.5
Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(2)
4.8
4.3
Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the quarter ended(3)
94.0
%
94.0
%
Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the nine months ended(3)
93.7
%
94.8
%
Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)
$
302
$
315
Number of Aircraft
9
9
_______________
(1)
Calculated using net book value at period end.
(2)
Weighted by net book value.
(3)
Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by net book value. The decrease from our historical utilization rate for the three months ended November 30, 2021, and 2020, was primarily due to off-lease aircraft as a result of early lease terminations and scheduled lease expirations.
Aircraft Impairments
During the third quarter we recorded transactional impairment charges totaling $69.1 million related two narrow-body and one wide-body aircraft on lease to Garuda Indonesia, resulting from the lessee's default on its lease obligations. We recognized $24.3 million of maintenance revenue for these three aircraft.
We completed our annual recoverability assessment of all our aircraft during the third quarter – no impairments were recorded as a result of our annual recoverability assessment.
Deferrals
While the airline industry is slowly recovering, airlines continue to seek support from their respective governments, raise debt and equity, delay or cancel new aircraft orders, furlough employees, request concessions from lessors, and in certain cases, seek judicial protections. As of January 7, 2022, six of our airline customers were subject to judicial insolvency proceedings or similar protection. We lease 21 aircraft to these customers, which comprise 13% of our net book value of flight equipment and 12% of our reported lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues for the twelve months ended November 30, 2021. While additional airline bankruptcies and liquidations may yet occur in future periods, we remain confident that our core customers who are leading low-cost carriers and major US and global carriers, have the means to survive the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
As of January 7, 2022, our total deferrals, net of repayments, were $87 million. These deferrals have been granted to nineteen airlines for an average of six to twelve months of lease rentals and represent 15% of Lease rental and Direct financing and sales-type lease revenues for the twelve months ended November 30, 2021. Of the total deferrals, $82 million are included in our November 30, 2021, Consolidated Balance Sheet with the balance representing future lease payments. As of January 7, 2022, 87% of our total deferrals have been agreed to as part of broader lease restructurings. Many of these restructurings generally include term extensions, better security packages or other valuable consideration in exchange for near-term economic concessions.
We hold $499 million of maintenance reserves and $73 million of security deposits, as well as an additional $143 million in letters of credit from our lessees. These total $715 million, represent 11% of our net book value of flight equipment, and provide significant protection against potential future airline failures and the unscheduled return of additional aircraft.
About Aircastle Limited
Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of November 30, 2021, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 264 aircraft leased to 79 customers located in 43 countries.
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
November 30, 2021
February 28, 2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 276,289
$ 578,004
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
2,740
2,594
Accounts receivable
73,073
82,572
Flight equipment held for lease, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,365,312
6,542,555
6,492,471
Net investment in leases, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,828 and $864,
191,013
195,376
Unconsolidated equity method investments
36,587
35,377
Other assets
335,420
311,944
Total assets
$ 7,457,677
$ 7,698,338
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Borrowings from secured financings, net of debt issuance costs
$ 703,592
$ 768,850
Borrowings from unsecured financings, net of debt issuance costs
3,872,584
4,366,261
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
200,959
174,267
Lease rentals received in advance
52,887
58,013
Security deposits
72,608
80,699
Maintenance payments
498,995
519,178
Total liabilities
5,401,625
5,967,268
SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate
-
-
Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 14,048 shares
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
1,878,774
1,485,777
Retained earnings
177,278
245,293
Total shareholders' equity
2,056,052
1,731,070
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 7,457,677
$ 7,698,338
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended November 30,
Nine Months Ended November 30,
2021
2020
2021
2019
Revenues:
Lease rental revenue
$ 156,088
$ 139,493
$ 425,802
$ 473,566
Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue
2,724
4,839
8,377
14,903
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
(8,867)
(5,384)
(20,026)
(17,360)
Maintenance revenue
33,510
24,843
81,204
121,508
Total lease revenue
183,455
163,791
495,357
592,617
Gain on sale of flight equipment
7,420
12,951
17,944
24,181
Other revenue
605
4,169
1,641
17,962
Total revenues
191,480
180,911
514,942
634,760
Operating expenses:
Depreciation
84,526
86,845
250,308
262,806
Interest, net
50,515
59,945
163,965
173,996
Selling, general and administrative (including non-cash share-
17,141
14,403
48,714
70,897
Provision for credit losses
958
742
970
5,255
Impairment of flight equipment
69,111
9,867
110,926
299,551
Maintenance and other costs
8,660
4,207
24,275
14,044
Total operating expenses
230,911
176,009
599,158
826,549
Other (expense):
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(43)
(14,156)
(108)
Merger expenses
-
(450)
-
(32,492)
Other
63
-
57,682
(191)
Total other income (expense)
63
(493)
43,526
(32,791)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
(39,368)
4,409
(40,690)
(224,580)
Income tax provision
23,504
2,269
22,877
14,738
Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments, net of tax
465
572
1,210
1,978
Net income (loss)
$ (62,407)
$ 2,712
$ (62,357)
$ (237,340)
Preference share dividends
-
-
(5,658)
-
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ (62,407)
$ 2,712
$ (68,015)
$ (237,340)
Total comprehensive income (loss) available to common
$ (62,407)
$ 2,712
$ (68,015)
$ (237,340)
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended November 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ (62,357)
$ (237,340)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and restricted cash provided by
Depreciation
250,308
262,806
Amortization of deferred financing costs
12,483
10,642
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
20,026
17,360
Deferred income taxes
8,998
12,109
Non-cash share-based payment expense
-
28,049
Collections on net investment in leases
11,727
12,953
Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings
(58,480)
(107,732)
Gain on sale of flight equipment
(17,944)
(24,181)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
14,156
108
Impairment of flight equipment
110,926
299,551
Provision for credit losses
970
5,255
Other
(1,210)
(1,991)
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
4,059
(55,946)
Other assets
(23,305)
(40,780)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
7,205
(1,875)
Lease rentals received in advance
(6,127)
(54,608)
Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities
271,435
124,380
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment
(533,741)
(134,263)
Proceeds from sale of flight equipment
127,584
113,588
Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of deposits returned and
(11,361)
(4,083)
Other
(64)
(594)
Net cash and restricted cash used in investing activities
(417,582)
(25,352)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase of shares
-
(25,536)
Parent contribution at Merger
-
25,536
Net proceeds from preference share issuance
393,347
-
Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings
-
1,193,871
Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings
(566,885)
(1,027,164)
Deferred financing costs
(13,372)
(108)
Debt extinguishment costs
(5,170)
(6,358)
Security deposits and maintenance payments received
63,012
63,443
Security deposits and maintenance payments returned
(20,696)
(48,162)
Dividends paid
(5,658)
(24,025)
Net cash and restricted cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(155,422)
151,497
Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash:
(301,569)
250,525
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year
580,598
171,437
Cash and restricted cash at end of year
$ 279,029
$ 421,962
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Nov 30,
Nine Months Ended Nov 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$ (62,407)
$ 2,712
$ (62,357)
$ (237,340)
Depreciation
84,526
86,845
250,308
262,806
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
8,867
5,384
20,026
17,360
Interest, net
50,515
59,945
163,965
173,996
Income tax provision
23,504
2,269
22,877
14,738
EBITDA
105,005
157,155
394,819
231,560
Adjustments:
Impairment of Aircraft
69,111
9,867
110,926
299,551
Loss on Extinguishment of debt
-
43
14,156
108
Non-cash share-based payment expense
-
-
-
28,049
Merger related expense *
-
437
-
35,039
Loss on mark-to-market of interest rate derivative contracts
-
-
-
19
Contract termination expense
-
-
-
172
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 174,116
$ 167,502
$ 519,901
$ 594,498
* Included $32.5 million in Other expense and $2.6 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses.
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.
This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.
EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.
