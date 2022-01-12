TrueBlue Veteran Leader Rick Betori Joins PeopleScout in Newly Created Position, Managing Director of the Americas Betori brings ten years of experience with TrueBlue, innovative leadership and digital transformation expertise to a new role driving business development and organizational growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As job openings in the U.S. hover near all-time highs and the Great Resignation continues to unfold, PeopleScout, a global leader in talent solutions, remains committed to helping employers meet the challenge of filling open roles with the best talent through their innovative solutions and talent acquisition expertise.

To aid in this commitment, PeopleScout is proud to announce that Rick Betori has been named to its executive leadership team as Managing Director of the Americas, a newly created role focused on client delivery, implementation and sales across the Americas. He joins PeopleScout after serving as a trusted leader in the TrueBlue organization for over a decade, most recently leading field strategy and operations for TrueBlue's industrial staffing giant, PeopleReady.

"PeopleScout is thrilled to welcome Rick to the business as he takes on this new role to drive service delivery excellence for our clients, enhance client implementation processes and drive our business development strategy," said Taryn Owen, PeopleReady and PeopleScout President & COO. "Rick's experience in guiding our TrueBlue brands through digital transformation while driving the ongoing success of key strategic initiatives uniquely positions him to help accelerate growth at PeopleScout now and into the future."

Betori is passionate about PeopleScout and parent company TrueBlue's mission of connecting people with work and has a deep understanding of the talent acquisition industry. Betori has broad leadership expertise and a proven ability to develop strong client partnerships built on trust and loyalty.

Over his tenure, Betori has worked for multiple TrueBlue brands, serving as a brand president, product leader and as Senior Vice President of Field Strategy and Operations at PeopleReady. Prior to joining TrueBlue, Betori was the President of Wonderlic, a leading hiring assessment provider. Before that, he had a diverse career in management consulting with a focus on business development and client engagement.

