GolfStatus.org Partners with The Celebrity Source to Help Connect Charity Golf Tournaments with Celebrities, Athletes, Influencers & Other Public Figures

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GolfStatus.org , the leading event management platform for golf fundraisers, has partnered with celebrity booking agency The Celebrity Source to help connect charity golf tournament organizers with celebrities, athletes, influencers, and other public figures. The partnership provides event organizers planning charity golf outings and golf fundraisers with access, options, and first-rate service in sourcing a range of celebrities that best fit their event's needs.

Through its Golf for Good program, GolfStatus.org serves nonprofit clients, businesses, corporate entities, and others holding charity golf outings and fundraisers—providing access to its software at no cost to these organizations. The event management and fundraising SaaS platform makes it easy to organize and execute professional, high-end golf events. The Celebrity Source, which has a strong tie to and focus in cause-related marketing, is known for creating organic, authentic celebrity matches for their clients to gain more visibility for charity events and fundraisers and the important causes they support.

"We're not just a booking agency, we are a strategic partner who digs deep into our clients' needs and fulfills them," said Laurie Kessler, CEO of The Celebrity Source. "We know from experience that celebrity support can help quantum leap charity golf tournaments in terms of exposure and funds raised, so partnering with GolfStatus and their Golf for Good program was a no-brainer for us."

To get started with GolfStatus's technology and connect with The Celebrity Source, visit golfstatus.org, email events@golfstatus.org , or call 402-413-9650. Learn more about Celebrity Source by visiting thecelebritysource.com, emailing info@thecelebritysource.com, or calling 917-626-8368.

About GolfStatus.org & GolfStatus

GolfStatus is golf's premier tournament management solution and golfer engagement platform. Its full-service event management software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events while also saving time and improving the event experience for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. Through GolfStatus.org , its powerful technology is accessible to nonprofits to streamline golf fundraisers and help event organizers use them to engage more supporters, raise more mission-critical funds, drive impact, and do more good.

About Celebrity Source

The Celebrity Source has been in business over 30 years and has access to thousands of celebs from film, TV, music, sports, fashion, digital stars and influencers. Among the company's specialties is cause-related celebrity outreach and coordination whereby the celebrities may not be paid—The Celebrity Source knows what it takes to get a celebrity to say yes apart from money. The Celebrity Source has helped hundreds of corporate and non-profit clients find authentic celebrity matches for events (live and virtual), PR/Marketing/Advertising campaigns, corporate meetings and cause-marketing strategies.

