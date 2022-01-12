EMD Electronics Announces New Factory in Arizona to Expand Capacities of its Delivery Systems & Services Business - New factory in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area will support the growth of the local semiconductor industry

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMD Electronics, the North American Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, today announced a new factory in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area for the manufacture of equipment for its Delivery Systems & Services (DS&S) business. As part of the Level Up program, the $28 million investment will enable DS&S to capture and grow its gas and chemical delivery systems business in the targeted regions of North America and Europe, with supplemental capacity to supply Asia. The factory will operate on a new property in Chandler, Arizona and has been secured with a long-term lease. The company expects to start operations in the new factory by the end of 2022. At full ramp-up, staffing levels will grow to greater than 100 total employees.

"A record number of greenfield capital projects indicates that the momentum of our industry is set to remain strong," said Katherine Dei Cas, Head of the Delivery Systems & Services business unit within the Electronics business sector of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. "The opening of our new factory shows our commitment to further support our customers' ambitious growth plans. We are proud to expand our production capacity and innovation footprint in Arizona and to contribute to the state's development as a major Semiconductor hub in the US."

"Arizona is excited to welcome EMD Electronics' new factory," said Governor Doug Ducey. "EMD Electronics' Delivery Systems and Services expansion is a valuable addition to our state's thriving semiconductor ecosystem, increasing manufacturing and transportation capabilities critical to the semiconductor production process. We look forward to continuing to grow Arizona's unrivaled semiconductor supply chain."

"EMD Electronics' investment in Chandler advances its position as a global semiconductor materials leader," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "The company's enhanced presence will bolster Chandler's position as a technology hub, creating quality jobs and supporting existing semiconductor leaders in the state."

"The Chandler Airpark Area employment corridor's infrastructure, central location and highly skilled workforce has a track record of attracting renowned companies like EMD Electronics," stated Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. "EMD Electronics is a respected leader in the semiconductor industry and we look forward to strengthening our relationship with them and advancing Chandler's leadership position as the premier destination for semiconductor investment in the world."

"There's a ripple effect occurring as the semiconductor industry has its sights set on Greater Phoenix, and EMD Electronics' expansion to Chandler shows that trend in action," said Greater Phoenix Economic Council President & CEO Chris Camacho. "With the increased presence of this international innovator in our region, the local semiconductor ecosystem continues its upward trajectory as a global leader."

The new factory will be designed to meet forecast business needs by providing additional capacity, primarily for GASGUARD® and CHEMGUARD® systems.

The investment is an essential part of the business sector's Level Up growth program which seeks to capture growth opportunities that come along with the significantly accelerating global demand for innovative semiconductor and display materials. The new factory will supplement the company's ability to support customers' investments in the US and boost its overall global footprint of manufacturing facilities around the globe.

About EMD Electronics

EMD Electronics is the North American electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. EMD Electronics' portfolio covers a broad range of products and solutions, including high-tech materials and solutions for the semiconductor industry as well as liquid crystals and OLED materials for displays and effect pigments for coatings and cosmetics. Today, EMD Electronics has approximately 2,000 employees around the country, with regional offices in Tempe (AZ) and Philadelphia (PA). For more information, please visit www.emd-electronics.com.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics. Around 58,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2020, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 17.5 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark "Merck" internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

