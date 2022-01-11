Uptake Teams up with Cognizant to Unlock Unified Data Management for Energy & Utilities Industries Through the partnership, Cognizant becomes the first certified systems integrator for Uptake Fusion

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake , the leader in industrial intelligence software-as-a-service, announced today its collaboration with Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading professional services company, to enable unified data management for the energy and utilities industries. This partnership brings together Uptake Fusion , which collects, moves, organizes, and curates data in Microsoft Azure to power advanced industrial analytics and asset performance management, with the industry consulting, systems integration, and application services of Cognizant.

"Uptake Fusion raises the value of the investments industrial operators have made in their existing operational technology (OT) data and automation systems. It cost-effectively allows companies to set up data lakes, in addition to enterprise-wide asset monitoring, automated reporting, and digital twins," shared David Cox, Assistant Vice President and Consulting Lead, Energy and Utilities, Cognizant. "With Uptake Fusion, Cognizant strengthens the ability of our customers to realize the value of data intelligence sooner and at scale."

In their enterprise cloud environment, industrial companies can use Uptake Fusion to provide internal and third-party data consumers with the data needed for industrial intelligence. Users can leverage its open APIs as plug-ins with existing non-proprietary tools such as Microsoft Power BI, PowerApps, and Azure Time Series Insights for dashboards, reporting, and monitoring.

"Process companies have their personnel and technical challenges with the availability of industrial intelligence for their maintenance, reliability, financial, and operational teams," said Kayne Grau, CEO, Uptake. "Uptake's partnership with Cognizant widens and accelerates access to Industrial AI while also curating and strengthening the integrity of OT data for broad enterprise use."

Uptake Fusion connects to underlying OT systems that contain time-series data – including but not limited to OSIsoft PI System, Rockwell FactoryTalk, Inductive Automation Ignition, among other SCADA, historian, and IIoT sensors –– to cost-effectively enable advanced analytics applications. Through secure data movement, storage orchestration, and curation with other enterprise data sets such as SAP, IBM, and Oracle, Uptake provides a rapid, scalable approach to cost-effectively unlock the pent-up demand of AI-enabled industrial intelligence.

Cognizant's Energy & Utilities (E&U) Consulting Practice operates as a trusted advisory partner to utility and energy leaders, helping them leverage operational value from a digital world. Our business consulting professionals ensure that energy and utilities clients receive exceptional business results from their technology investments and sourcing programs. Our domain experts leverage data to automate insights in the subsurface evaluation and oil and gas reservoir characterization and improve facets of utility operations by discovering value from data; works with clients to leverage digital technologies to integrate distributed energy resources (DER), create intelligent digital oil fields, adapting to increased customer and stakeholder demands while driving efficiency excellence to deliver on the customer promise; advances energy and utility strategies aligned with their business models, systems and operating assets in controls centers of the future ( EAM, ADMS, APM, AMI ) for grid modernization, real time monitoring well or fields AI, leak detection and prevention on pipelines, incorporation of wind and solar energy sources in our clients' portfolios, secures rapidly evolving IT and OT systems, and provides thought leadership for AMI2.0 from strategy to deployments. Learn more at www.cognizant.com/energy-utilities-technology-solutions .

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the US, Cognizant is ranked 185 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

Uptake is the industrial intelligence system, providing actionable insight for operators across a variety of industries. Uptake gives all departments — maintenance, reliability, operations, and financial teams — a single, shared, and contextualized view of every operational asset and interaction that affects performance. Driven by powerful data science models and cloud computing, Uptake's products deliver actionable insights that predict and prevent asset failure, increase compliance with ESG initiatives, mitigate catastrophic risk, optimize maintenance strategy, reduce repair costs, enhance productivity, and ensure operator safety. With 40+ patents and recognized for leadership in Industrial AI by Gartner, the World Economic Forum, CNBC, and Forbes, Uptake is headquartered in Chicago with a presence in Canada, South America, Europe, India, and Australia. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.uptake.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

