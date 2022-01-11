New England Law | Boston Announces New Law School Dean

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of New England Law | Boston has selected Lisa R. Freudenheim to lead the law school as its next dean.

Lisa Freudenheim, Dean of New England Law | Boston

Visit https://www.nesl.edu/about/deans-message to read her welcome letter.

"Dean Freudenheim brings to the role a unique, impressive skill set and a passion for legal education," said Board Chairman Albert Balboni. "She is one of a select few law school deans across the country who come from a professional background of legal writing and academic and student support. I am confident that she will continue the school's legacy of preparing students to be successful lawyers while fostering a community of respect and camaraderie among students, staff, faculty, and alumni."

Dean Freudenheim served as co-acting dean of New England Law for the fall 2021 semester and before that was an associate dean beginning in March 2020. She has been a member of the New England Law faculty for more than ten years, teaching legal analysis and academic excellence. She has also taught at Suffolk University Law School, Boston College Law School, and Brandeis University. Dean Freudenheim earned her J.D. from New York University School of Law and her B.A. from Tufts University.

"One's view of a law school changes significantly when shifting to the role of administrator," said Freudenheim. "It is a significant responsibility with nuanced choices to make in the interests of the greater community. As I pass two decades as a legal educator, I notice how our student body has changed in their expectations, and I welcome these changes. The culture at New England Law is unique to any I have experienced, as a student or faculty member. I care about our students and I deeply respect the work of our staff and faculty who make this law school the special place that it is in the minds and hearts of our students and alumni. I am honored and eager to lead this outstanding community as your next dean."

New England Law maintains a long-standing tradition of expanding access to the legal profession with a particular focus on historically-underrepresented groups. Founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, it was the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. For decades, most of the women who passed the Massachusetts bar examination were Portia graduates.

To learn more about the school's history visit https://www.nesl.edu/about/history .

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND LAW | BOSTON

New England Law | Boston was founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. Today, New England Law offers its co-ed student body flexible, convenient programs that combine rigorous academics, dynamic community, and early access to practical experience, as well as a diverse, global alumni network spanning 29 countries, 50 states, and 99 practice areas. For more information, visit www.nesl.edu.

