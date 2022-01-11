A-LIGN Welcomes Paul J. Loftus as CRO to Drive Exponential Growth and Expand Market Reach Loftus joins A-LIGN to accelerate top-line growth and increase share in the rapidly expanding cybersecurity audit and assessment market

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting move, cybersecurity and compliance audit firm A-LIGN has added industry veteran Paul Loftus to its dynamic executive team. As A-LIGN's new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Loftus will drive the company's strategy and next phase of growth for SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, CMMC, PCI, and more, fueled by its recent strategic investment from Warburg Pincus and FTV Capital.

Paul J. Loftus

Cybersecurity compliance is something that nearly every company is working through and they need experts to lead them.

In a time of enormous market demand and blindingly fast technological adoption, Loftus will help guide A-LIGN as it continues to extend its dominant position in the industry with a unique, integrated solution of compliance services and SaaS software. Loftus will lead a variety of new go-to-market efforts for A-LIGN including international expansion, development of A-LIGN's partner ecosystem, and a deeper focus on vertical markets including SaaS companies, US Federal government contractors, finance and healthcare, among others.

"I have been really impressed with the aggressive gains in market share A-LIGN has won over the past two years, as well as the tremendous potential ahead," says Loftus. "Cybersecurity compliance is something that nearly every company is working through – and they are demanding help from experts who know how to lead them through it. The combination of our powerful A-SCEND software platform and our extensive portfolio of services is truly unique in the industry. I'm eager to jump in and help A-LIGN reach the next level."

Loftus is tasked with managing the full sales lifecycle, including the development and execution of effective go-to-market and customer retention strategies. Calling on his substantial experience in the cybersecurity, software-as-a-service and accounting industries, Loftus will lead, coach, mentor and engage with the entire A-LIGN sales and marketing teams, while continuously ushering an increasingly tech-enabled approach.

Prior to joining the A-LIGN executive team, Loftus was the CRO at cybersecurity firm Imperva. Before Imperva, Loftus spent a year and a half as CRO at [24]7.ai, leading a sales transformation resulting in exponential year-over-year sales growth that returned the business back to revenue growth. Loftus spent over 20 years of his rising career at ADP, followed by Wolters Kluwer. In that time, Loftus sold and managed in a wide range of markets, specializing in "turn around/high growth" projects.

About A-LIGN:

A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HISTRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.

