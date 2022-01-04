SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced a software update for the premium HT-A7000 and HT-A5000 soundbars, which will add the customer-loved 360 Spatial Sound Mapping capabilities that first premiered in the HT-A9 home theater system in 20211. Customers can access this innovative feature when connecting their soundbar to Sony's new SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers, launching spring 2022, or the currently available SA-RS3S wireless rear speakers.

Sony Electronics Broadens Availability of 360 Spatial Sound Experience with Upgrade to HT-A7000 and HT-A5000 Premium Soundbars

With Sony's revolutionary 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology, customers can feel sound from every direction and distance. Using Sound Field Optimization, the soundbar uses built-in microphones to ingeniously measures the relative height and position of the soundbar and rear speakers. 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology then creates multiple phantom speakers by synthesizing sound waves based on positional information. Thanks to this technology, Sony's wide spatial sound field fills every part of the living space, so everyone gets the same sound experience, wherever they are in the room.

Customers can enhance the experience further by pairing with a compatible BRAVIA™ XR television. Using the Acoustic Center Sync2 feature, both the soundbar and BRAVIA XR TV become the center speaker in the home cinema system as part of the 360 Spatial Sound Mapping setup1,2, enabling sound to precisely match what's on the screen for clearer dialogue and a more immersive experience.

Add SA-RS5 optional wireless rear speakers for a richer and more immersive 360 Spatial Sound experience in spring 2022.

Sony's new SA-RS53 wireless rear speakers deliver optimal sound quality and wide directivity for 360 Spatial Sound in combination with a compatible soundbar. They feature up-firing speakers for richer and more immersive 360 Spatial Sound as well as built-in battery power4 for up to 10 hours of playtime.

SA-RS5 Wireless Rear Speakers' Key Features:

Create immersive and clear sound: Up-firing speakers reflect sound off the ceiling for more immersive overhead audio. Both wide directivity woofers and soft dome tweeters create a rich, expansive soundstage that offers exceptional clarity. Dual passive radiators enhance low-end tones, giving bass a boost.

Long-lasting battery life 4 : With up to 10 hours of battery life when fully charged, the speakers offer flexible installation to fit any living room setup. They can be charged out of sight and easily powered up to automatically make a wireless connection with a compatible soundbar. It's quick and easy with no need for messy cables. If in a hurry, just 10 minutes of charge will give 90 minutes of use 5 . SA-RS5 rear speakers also feature AC power connections for dual use.

One touch sound calibration: The SA-RS5 comes with OPTIMIZE buttons and dual microphones in each speaker. Activate Sound Field Optimization by pressing the OPTIMIZE button on the unit and the speakers, combined with a compatible soundbar, will intelligently measure the distance between the speakers and ceiling using dual microphones.

Easily integrated speaker design: These speakers are designed using an Omnidirectional Block concept to match Sony's compatible soundbars. The cylindrical shape represents a single solid block and their flat rear surface fits perfectly against a wall.

Pricing and Availability:

The SA-RS5 has a suggested retail price of $599.99 and will be available to order in spring 2022 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/soundbars/all-soundbars/p/sars5

1 Compatible rear speakers (SA-RS3S, SA-RS5) and a software update on the soundbar are required to enjoy 360 Spatial Sound by 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology. Software update available by spring 2022. Soundbar OTA (Over-The-Air) software update available by spring 2022. Network connection required for software updates.

2 BRAVIA Acoustic Center Sync mode works with the following models: Z9K series, A95K series, A90K series, A80K series, X95K series, X90K series, Z9J series, A90J series, A80J series and X95J series. Product availability varies by country.

3 To use the SA-RS5, compatible soundbar (sold separately) is required: HT-A5000, HT-A7000.

4 Built-in battery charging time will take about 4 hours (when using the supplied AC adaptor). Actual charging time may vary from the time above due to the surrounding temperature and usage conditions.

5 When using the supplied AC adaptor.

