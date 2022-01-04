Nissan Drives Global Licensing Business into the Future with Leading Brand Licensing Platform, Brainbase

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainbase, the venture-backed company helping licensing teams optimize their partnerships from contract to revenue, and Nissan Motor Corporation, one of the world's most innovative and largest, global full-line vehicle manufacturers, today announced a partnership whereby Nissan will unify their global licensing operations on Brainbase's modern, intuitive brand licensing platform.

"Nissan has a rich history of ingenuity and innovation in the auto industry not only in their home country of Japan, but across the globe," said Nate Cavanaugh, co-founder and CEO of Brainbase. "Our companies' combined commitments to excellence and disrupting the status quo brought us together, and the Brainbase team is excited to support their high-growth licensing business with our industry-leading technology."

"In a space of seemingly many software vendors, Brainbase is in league of its own in the intellectual property licensing industry," said the Licensing Business Group, IP Promotion Department at Nissan. "By partnering with Brainbase, we are setting up our licensing team for success in the present and in the future for years to come."

Brainbase brings together every feature required to run a global licensing business at scale so licensing teams can make smarter, faster decisions. With the help of Brainbase, IP owners are able to unify their global operations into a single software platform – from deals, product approvals, royalty reporting, digital asset management, and dashboard analytics.

Nissan aims to establish a win-win relationship with its customers through the automotive brand licensing business. From toys to apparel, Nissan will bring licensed product to market even faster to the fans of Nissan vehicles such as Skyline, Z and many more.

Nissan joins a Brainbase customer roster with leading global brands including BBC Studios, BuzzFeed, Chefclub, Crayola, kathy ireland® Worldwide, Moose Toys, Penske Media Corporation, SYBO Games and the Van Gogh Museum, among others.

