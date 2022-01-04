One free beverage is available to all new Peetnik Rewards members who download the app between January 5-11, 2022 and use promo code LUCKY at enrollment.

NEW YEAR, NEW BREW: PEET'S COFFEE TOASTS 2022 WITH WINTER MENU INSPIRED BY SWEET CINNAMON CHURRO FLAVORS One free beverage is available to all new Peetnik Rewards members who download the app between January 5-11, 2022 and use promo code LUCKY at enrollment.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee is ringing in the new year with a winter menu featuring handcrafted coffee beverages inspired by churros coated with cinnamon and sugar. A cozy accompaniment to the season's chilly days, the new beverages include a Churro Latte, a Churro Caramel Macchiato and the plant-based Cold Brew with Sweet Cinnamon Oat Foam. For Members Only via the Peet's app, the winter menu features a Churro Mocha and Cinnamon Black Tie. The winter beverages are available today through March 8, 2022, or while supplies last.

NEW YEAR, NEW BREW: PEET’S COFFEE TOASTS 2022 WITH WINTER MENU INSPIRED BY SWEET CINNAMON CHURRO FLAVORS -- One free beverage is available to all new Peetnik Rewards members who download the app between January 5-11, 2022 and use promo code LUCKY at enrollment.

Peet's Coffee is also debuting a warm breakfast sandwich this January to add to its all-day menu. The savory and satisfying Turkey Bacon & Egg White sandwich is prepared with cage-free eggs, as are Peet's other warm breakfast offerings. The Turkey Bacon & Egg White Sandwich is protein-rich and delivers big taste, proving that New Year's resolutions can and should taste good.

In celebration of this launch, Peet's Coffee is offering an exclusive promotion for all new Peetnik Rewards Members: one (1) free beverage of their choice, any size, when they download the Peet's app and enter promo code LUCKY at registration from January 5 – 11, 2022. Additionally, all existing members will earn bonus points when they order any new winter beverage or the new Turkey Bacon & Egg White sandwich *.

"January marks a refresh and rejuvenation for many of us. The bold and comforting flavors of cinnamon and sugar, offering a relief from winter's chill, increase in popularity this time of year," said Patrick Main, senior beverage innovator. "Our plant-based Cold Brew with Sweet Cinnamon Oat Foam meets growing interest in non-dairy ingredients and delivers on taste for a sweet treat any time of day."

Coffee connoisseurs will appreciate the annual return of Peet's Ethiopian Super Natural blend, featuring out-of-this-world blueberry and floral aromatics for a fragrantly fruity and memorable sun-warmed hug in a cup. The blend adds an aroma of white flower and a burst of candied citron for a sweet and full finish. The Ethiopian Super Natural blend can be purchased at www.peets.com and at participating Peet's coffeebars.

Peet's Coffee 2022 Winter Menu Includes:

NEW! Churro Latte (hot or iced)

Cinnamon sugar-infused steamed milk, espresso and toasty cinnamon syrup cozy up in a latte similar to a sweet churro, perfect for the cooler season.

NEW! Cold Brew with Sweet Cinnamon Oat Foam (iced)

Skip the straw and dive into a smooth and invigorating Baridi cold brew topped with a delicate layer of cinnamon sugar-infused, plant-based oat milk microfoam.

NEW! Churro Caramel Macchiato (hot or iced)

Decadent cinnamon syrup, buttery caramel, sweet ristretto shots of espresso and cinnamon sugar-infused milk topped with a swirl of rich caramel.

NEW! PEETNIK REWARDS MEMBER EXCLUSIVE: Churro Mocha (hot or iced)

Espresso meets rich house-made chocolate sauce, cinnamon syrup, and freshly steamed cinnamon sugar-infused milk topped with a swirl of whipped cream for an indulgent finish reminiscent of warm, cocoa-dipped churros. Available only when ordered via the Peet's app.

PEETNIK REWARDS MEMBER EXCLUSIVE: Cinnamon Black Tie (iced)

The fan-favorite Black Tie is customized with sweet cinnamon, combining layered, sweetened condensed milk with cinnamon syrup-infused Baridi Cold Brew. Topped with ice and a float of half and half for a dreamy fusion. Available only when ordered via the Peet's app.

NEW! Turkey Bacon & Egg White Sandwich A premium English muffin toasted and topped with cage-free egg whites and a layer of Swiss cheese along with crispy turkey bacon for a flavorful and filling warm sandwich that packs 15g of protein.

* For terms and conditions please go to peets.com/currentoffers.

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans available at 17,000 grocery stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail cafes, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook.

Peet's Coffee Images available here

(PRNewsfoto/Peet's Coffee)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peet's Coffee Inc.