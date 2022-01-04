Meridian Bioscience to Participate in the 2022 H. C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference

CINCINNATI, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) a provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today its participation in the 2022 H. C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference. Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, will pre-record a presentation that will be available on January 10, 2022.

Webcast links to Meridian's presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.meridianbioscience.com/. The fireside chat will be available for 90 days.

For additional information on the H. C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Virtual Conference, please visit www.hcwevents.com/bioconnect.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

Contact:

Charlie Wood

Vice President – Investor Relations

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Phone: +1 513.271.3700

Email: mbi@meridianbioscience.com

