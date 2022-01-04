LUXXFOLIO Records a 31% Increase in BTC Equivalent Reserves

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (Frankfurt:LUH) (Berlin: LUH), a vertically-integrated digital asset company, announces the following operational update:

Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.)

Mining Overview (as at or for the month of December 2021):

Bitcoin mine site operating at a steady state of ~131 PH/s.

Total monthly rewards of 20.5 Bitcoin for approximate revenues of USD$1.01M or CAD$1.3M ( Nov 2021 = USD$1.4M ).

Gross mining margin of 81%, which is equal to USD$0.817M (Nov 2021= USD$1.2M ).

Bitcoin equivalent reserves at end of month of ~71.5 (66.7 BTC and 60 ETH) ( Nov. 30, 2021 = 54.5).

Functional currency is now recorded in USD vs CAD in prior months. Revenues exclude any adjustment for valuation changes in BTC or ETH.

An additional 2190 miners are scheduled to be delivered on a monthly basis with all miners delivered by the third quarter of 2022. This will result in a forecasted increase of 174% in PH from today.

Ken MacLean, President of the LUXX Mining Division commented "2021 was quite a ride for crypto mining. With Bitcoin in a unique phase where the price and rewards are still high, we expect another year of solid growth as we build out further infrastructure and mining capacity."

Recent Company Highlights





Estimated Calendar Miner Delivery Dates



● Q1 2022: 790 Miners

● Q2 2022: 1100 Miners

● Q3 2022: 300 Miners

About LUXXFOLIO



LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a publicly-traded vertically-integrated digital asset company based in Canada. We operate an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States running off mostly renewable energy with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. LUXXFOLIO provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets.

Follow us on:

LuxxfolioH Twitter at



YouTube channel at: YouTube Channel The Company diligently posts updates through videos from the official companyYouTube channel at:



at: https://t.me/Luxxfolio Please join the conversation on our LUXXFOLIO Holdings supporter's Telegram groupat:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipated", "forecasted", "will be", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its hosting operations, miners, and the Company's development of its growth strategy are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiary to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.