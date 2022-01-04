LogicBio Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, today announced that president and chief executive officer, Fred Chereau, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference being held January 10-13, 2022. The pre-recorded presentation will be available for on-demand viewing beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022.

A webcast of the presentation will be made available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.logicbio.com/investors. The webcast replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About LogicBio Therapeutics 

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering genome editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's genome editing platform, GeneRide™, is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural DNA repair process potentially leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. The company's gene delivery platform, sAAVy™, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.logicbio.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Investor Contacts:   
Stephen Jasper 
Gilmartin Group 
858-525-2047 
stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contacts: 
Adam Daley 
Berry & Company Public Relations 
W:212-253-8881
C: 614-580-2048 
adaley@berrypr.com

