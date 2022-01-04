RESTON, Va., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced today it will join 23XI Racing as a primary partner beginning with the 2022 season. As part of this agreement, the company will become an official sponsor of NASCAR's Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD.

Leidos Sponsors NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace, Joins 23XI Racing as Primary Partner in 2022

"We are thrilled to once again team up with Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing," said Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone. "Bubba's efforts have paved the way for real change, while advancing a culture of inclusion and diversity in NASCAR and across the world. We see this as much more than a sponsorship – it's an opportunity to showcase our shared values. We are proud to have Bubba Wallace representing Leidos both on and off the track."

"I'm pumped to partner with Leidos again," said Bubba Wallace. "We had a great partnership when I was running Xfinity and to now have them on board our No. 23 Camry TRD and continue supporting my career and what we are doing both on and off the racetrack at 23XI is really a cool thing for me. I'm excited to have them on board for the ride."

"Bringing Leidos back to NASCAR and continuing their relationship with Bubba is exciting as we continue to grow 23XI and move into our second year," said 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta. "To add a technology brand like Leidos to our lineup gives us a new platform to reach a wider audience and help continue growing both the 23XI brand and the Leidos brand."

Leidos will appear on the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD for its first race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27, 2022.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI Racing its first-ever victory. 23XI Racing will expand to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit https://www.leidos.com/bubba.

