Hero Welcomes Former FDA Deputy Commissioner Anand Shah to Its Board of Directors Shah joins the Board of Directors as Hero advances real-world evidence for drug development, commercialization, and post-market surveillance

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero , the market leader for digital in-home medication management, has added a new member to the company's Board of Directors, Dr. Anand Shah, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs. Dr. Shah's national leadership experience at the intersection of life sciences and healthcare delivery will accelerate Hero's mission to revolutionize care in the home.

As part of his role with Hero's Board of Directors, Dr. Shah will leverage his clinical experience as an oncologist and leadership in value-based care to build clinical product, partnership and policy functions at Hero in support of the company's objectives to transform how care is continuously and efficiently delivered in the home.

"Dr. Shah is a timely and critical addition to our Board and a highly engaged member of the Hero team," said Kal Vepuri, CEO and founder of Hero. "He is a unique and versatile leader with a depth and breadth of experiences, policy expertise and keen intuition for what the future of our healthcare system could be. His leadership within Hero will further enable us to deliver the greatest impact for patients."

"Improving medication adherence is a public health priority that is critical to improving chronic disease outcomes and reducing health care costs," said Dr. Shah. "By bringing modern, novel health-focused user experiences into the home and leveraging real-time, longitudinal data, Hero's platform brings efficiency, accessibility and quality to in-home care. This is a unique opportunity to work closely with the Board and company leadership to further this mission."

From 2016 to 2021, Dr. Shah served in multiple senior leadership roles at FDA and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. During his tenure, he led the development of numerous critical healthcare policies that brought new technologies to market and expanded competition and consumer choice. Dr. Shah championed the use of real-world evidence for medical product development and in the post-market setting.

As the leading digital in-home care platform delivering the first end-to-end medication management service for patients and caregivers, Hero simplifies complex medication routines, improves patient safety, and provides the measurable infrastructure necessary for optimizing value-based care. Hero's platform automatically manages medications according to an individual's unique schedule. Hero continually monitors the patient's medication inventory, facilitates continuous medication reconciliation and synchronization, and provides real-time patient-level quality measures to providers and payers.

Hero is a leading digital in-home care platform delivering the first end-to-end medication management service for individuals and caregivers. Hero's solution includes its award-winning smart pill dispenser, medication management app, automatic refills, and live support. Since launching in 2018, Hero has dispensed more than 70 million medications. Hero is used as a care management solution by individuals, caregivers, medical providers, payers, and other healthcare stakeholders.

