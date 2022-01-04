getWizer Boosts Retail Expertise with Key Hires

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- getWizer , an automated, fully tailored consumer insights platform, announces today two key additions to its executive sales team. After doubling its number of active accounts in 2021 and an expansion rate of 290% across verticals, getWizer is gearing up to strengthen its foothold in the retail industry by welcoming Nikki Arnstein and Bob Jennings to its sales team.

Nikki Arnstein, getWizer's new VP of Business Development, has spent over two decades at the NPD Group building and establishing relationships across the retail industry, leading all aspects of the sales cycle. Nikki secured new business across a variety of industries including technology, fashion, beauty, sports, home and entertainment. Her strong relationship building skills and collaborative style has proven to be a winning element in signing hundreds of the top retailers for NPD's panel.

Bob Jennings, getWizer's new VP of Customer Solutions, brings over 15 years of experience across many facets of market and consumer research. Bob's most recent role was Walmart and Walmart.com US Team Leader for the NPD Group, where he developed a keen understanding of the retail merchants' world. Previous to the Walmart role, Bob was responsible for over 100 of NPD's retail accounts including major retailers such as Target, Best Buy, GameStop, and AutoZone.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nikki and Bob into the team," says Gilad Gans, getWizer's CEO. "Recruiting such high level talent and utilizing their expansive retail expertise is another step towards proving that getWizer's consumer insights platform is the best solution for today's competitive, resource constrained, fast-paced, time bound and budget wise retailers."

Serving customers in 40 markets, among them global brands such as, Reebok, Next Insurance, Nielsen, Wilson Sporting Goods and others, getWizer is looking to continue its growth in 2022, utilizing both a direct sales approach and channel partners.

getWizer is a fully tailored Consumer Insights platform that optimizes and automates the market research process, utilizing best-of-breed research technologies and tools. getWizer's software and team of experts frees the insights team to focus on delivering better consumer insights that ignite smarter decision making. getWizer is backed by Nielsen and counts among its customers brands such as Reebok, Wilson Sporting Goods, Playtika and Next Insurance. For more information visit www.getwizer.com.

