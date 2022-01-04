BRANDED Acquires the Community-based Men's Personal Care Brand Fresh Heritage

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRANDED Group , the leading operator of digital-first consumer brands globally, today announced the acquisition of Fresh Heritage, a men's personal care company solving modern-day grooming problems for men of color. With founder Gamal Codner staying heavily involved in the brand's success going forward, BRANDED intends to rapidly scale operations and reach - transforming Fresh Heritage into a powerhouse personal care brand for men of color. This acquisition marks the fifth menscare brand owned by BRANDED and highlights its strengthening leadership in the category.

Fresh Heritage was founded by Gamal and Jamil Codner, two brothers who were inspired during a trip to Northern Africa to create a high-quality, chemical-free personal care brand for men of color to look and feel like their best selves. While grounded in African roots, Fresh Heritage prides itself on building new personal grooming traditions, aiming to inspire confidence in all aspects of their customer's lives.



"From our first sourcing trip to Northern Africa, we knew that the quality of our ingredients would be the key to the success of our brand, and our ability to grow a community," said Gamal Codner, co-founder and CEO of Fresh Heritage, "The Fresh Heritage customer is a man who exudes confidence in other areas of his life but may not have total confidence in his grooming products & habits to match. He is seeking our products because they make him look the way he already feels." Fresh Heritage products are safe for every type of hair and race, but work especially well for Black men with coarse, kinky hair that needs a little extra attention and care.

BRANDED brings deep experience to scale the Fresh Heritage business for global distribution and expertise to amplify the brand with considerable existing marketing, supply chain, and manufacturing infrastructure. This will allow the Fresh Heritage founders to double down on new product development, brand awareness, and community engagement initiatives that contributed heavily to its already outstanding success.

"BRANDED aligns with our goals of expanding to a global community of men in need of quality products," continued Codner. "They have substantial experience scaling internationally and reaching consumers wherever they are. As a family operation, we truly wanted to reach more customers with a partner that shares our vision for the brand. We feel like BRANDED has both the technical expertise and brand philosophy to make things happen for us."

Fresh Heritage caters to its passionate customer base operating primarily Direct to Consumer. BRANDED will expand Fresh Heritage's reach domestically by bringing it to third-party marketplaces, leveraging BRANDED's marketplace expertise and launch platform to reach customers across channels. BRANDED also plans to launch Fresh Heritage in new territories including Europe and Canada.

"Fresh Heritage is a perfect match for BRANDED because we invest our time and capital into brands with passion and integrity" said Michael Ronen, president of BRANDED. "The team at Fresh Heritage should be proud of the quality of their product line, and the community they've built to go along with it. We're looking forward to continuing their success and growth."





In its first year of operations BRANDED has grown at record breaking speed, with more than 250 employees around the world and over 40 brands in its portfolio.

