AOTMP® Announces 2022 Event Schedule for Telecom, Mobility & IT Management Professionals

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Event organizers at AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility & IT Management Professionals, announced today its three main events for 2022.

Telecom, Mobility & IT Management Industry Association to produce three unique events, including two first-time events.

AOTMP® Engage 2022 – April 24-27, 2022 - The annual flagship conference for the telecom, mobility & IT management industry is now in its 16th year. With three full days of roundtables, speakers, and educational sessions, AOTMP® Engage is the place where industry professionals come together to share success stories with peers, learn from industry experts, and review the latest telecom, mobility & IT management trends. This event is capped off with the annual AOTMP® industry awards presentation for business operations individuals and teams.

AOTMP® Industry Solutions Showcase – July 27-28, 2022 - This first annual live, online event simplifies the process of evaluating solutions, products, and services in the telecom, mobility & IT management industry. Vendors will present their latest offerings in thirty-minute Spotlights to buyers and influencers allowing quick and effective review of many offerings across two days. This event is capped off with the annual AOTMP® Industry awards presentation for vendor professionals, teams, and organizations.

AOTMP® Advance – October TBD - This first annual, in-person workshop is where telecom, mobility & IT management professionals come together to solve the most common and shared challenges in their teams, departments, and organizations. Using proven frameworks and techniques, enterprise and vendor participants will emerge as better leaders with new tools and ideas to bring more efficiency, productivity, and better performance back to their organization. Through facilitated sessions, this event applies world-class problem-solving frameworks to practical and critical business challenges common to telecom, mobility & IT departments and their vendors.

"We are excited to organize three events this year including two totally new events designed to satisfy dynamic customer and member interests. We are proud to answer the call and bring industry professionals leaders together in various ways to benefit all," says Tim Lybrook, AOTMP® CEO.

