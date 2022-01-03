Sarah Kauss and Jane Park Join Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACAQ.U) ("Athena Consumer" or the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, announced today the appointments of Sarah Kauss and Jane Park to its Board of Directors.

They join Founder and Chairman Isabelle Freidheim and fellow Directors Kay Koplovitz and Dee M. Robinson on the Board of the all-women special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

"We are pleased to welcome Sarah and Jane to the Athena Consumer Board of Directors," said Freidheim. "Their entrepreneurial experience and success, deep operational understanding and focus on value creation strengthen our Board as we look to tap into the great potential we see in the new generation of consumer technologies that are changing the way we all live and work for the better."

Athena Consumer is part of the Athena family of SPACs, along with Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. and Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II.

Sarah Kauss is a global entrepreneur and consumer products leader with a track record in launching companies, building multimillion-dollar brands and assembling high-performance senior leadership teams, and she has deep experience in partnering with multinational corporations to become more sustainable and meet environmental goals. Kauss is the Founder and Chairwoman of S'well, which was named #1 on Women Presidents' Organization's 2016 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned Businesses list, was honored with the Brand Design award by Inc. magazine and placement on the Inc. 500 List (top 100) of fastest-growing, privately-held companies. She has been recognized as a Fortune's "40 Under 40" honoree, EY Entrepreneurial Winning Woman and awarded the Harvard Business School Club of New York's Entrepreneurship Award. Kauss sits on the UNICEF USA New York Regional Board, is an Entrepreneur in Residence at Harvard Business School and a mentor in the Fortune-State Department Global Mentoring Program. She is a member of the 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows and a member of the 2020 Class of Braddock Scholars within the Aspen Global Leadership Network at the Aspen Institute. She earned a BS in accounting from the University of Colorado, Boulder and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Jane Park, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp., is a venture-backed entrepreneur with experience in launching and growing disruptive consumer businesses from the ground up as well as within Fortune 100 companies. A thought leader in ecommerce, she builds high performance teams in high growth environments. She brings unique perspective from her experience leading transactions and due diligence across the life cycle from as an entrepreneur and strategic investor. Park began her career at the Boston Consulting Group, led growth businesses at Starbucks, and founded Julep Beauty and Tokki. She immigrated from South Korea when she was four and holds an AB from Princeton University and a JD from Yale Law School.

To learn more about Athena Consumer, its leadership and advisory teams, please visit www.athenaconsumerspac.com.

About Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its search for a target business operating in the consumer sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Isabelle Freidheim

Chairman of the Board

Jane Park

Chief Executive Officer

c/o Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp.

442 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10018

Telephone: (970) 925-1572

Media Contact

Jacalyn Lawton

Lambert & Co.

Mobile: (918) 916-1905

Email: athena@lambert.com

