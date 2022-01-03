DEVIL MOUNTAIN WHOLESALE NURSERY HAS ACQUIRED DM COLOR EXPRESS

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Devil Mountain Wholesale Nursery LLC ("Devil Mountain") has acquired the assets of DM Color Express, Inc. ("DM Color") based in Oceanside, California.

Customers of both Devil Mountain and DM Color will now have access to an increased selection of plant material and on demand deliveries throughout an expanded service area. With this acquisition, Devil Mountain's operations will encompass sixteen locations throughout California consisting of fourteen landscape sales yards and more than 1,400 acres of landscape plant and tree production.

Based in San Ramon, CA and founded in 1995, Devil Mountain is a leading provider of a full range of plants to landscape contractors, landscape designers, and architects. The acquisition of DM Color will support Devil Mountain's growth plans and will accelerate its entry into new markets, particularly Orange and San Diego Counties.

Devil Mountain and DM Color are both deeply focused on highest quality plant production and superior customer service. The combined company will offer premium quality plants and trees with a focus on expedited sales to landscape professionals and custom growing for unique projects. Devil Mountain is now the largest and most comprehensive plant provider for California landscape professionals.

Devil Mountain Wholesale Nursery CEO Drew McMillan stated, "The Metz Family, including Rainer, Donna, Karl, and Tyler have built an incredible business and we look forward to continuing their legacy of quality, service, and dedication to their employees. We look forward to merging our teams and growing operations under the Devil Mountain brand, while expanding our sales efforts to bring new products to our customer bases and our services to new markets."

About Devil Mountain Wholesale Nursery

Devil Mountain Wholesale Nursery is the largest distributor of landscape plants in California, focusing on sales to landscape professionals. Devil Mountain maintains best in class nurseries, conducts a robust brokerage service, and operates five growing facilities for premium trees and plants, including the popular Swan Hill Olives® non-fruiting olive tree. Since 1995, Devil Mountain has been a single source nursery providing plants to commercial and residential landscape companies, landscape architects, municipalities, and major end users. For more information, visit www.devilmountainnursery.com.

About DM Color Express

DM Color Express is a grower and distributor of seasonal bedding plants, succulents, and ornamentals specifically suited to the diverse microclimates of Southern California. DM Color provides plant material to landscape contractors, developers, municipalities, and other professional plant installers. DM Color operates six (Oceanside, Fallbrook, Vista, Orange, Del Mar, San Juan Capistrano) nursery locations in Southern California, with daily deliveries to San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, and the Inland Empire.

