TOBACCO FREE FLORIDA OFFERS TIPS AND SUPPORT FOR RESOLVING TO QUIT TOBACCO IN 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most common New Year's resolutions each year is to live a healthy lifestyle. The past two years have made many Floridians even more aware of the importance of being personally responsible for their own health. With the New Year approaching, for many, that means finally quitting tobacco for good.

"People have many different reasons for deciding it's time to quit," said Laura Corbin, Bureau Chief for Tobacco Free Florida. "Whether it's to save money, get healthier, or even just to be there for family in years to come, the New Year is when thousands of Floridians will begin on the quit journey. The good news is we have free, proven effective resources that can help."

While for many people it takes several attempts to quit successfully, the good news is today there are more former smokers in our state than current smokers.[1] Floridians looking to quit smoking in the new year can do it, and Tobacco Free Florida has many ways to increase the chances to make this year's resolutions successful and together potentially save thousands of lives.

When people quit smoking they begin to see health benefits almost immediately. Two weeks to three months after quitting smoking lung function begins to improve, and one to nine months after quitting smoking, coughing and shortness of breath decrease.[2] Quitting smoking reduces the risk of more than a dozen different kinds of cancer, and after about 10 years a former smoker's risk of lung cancer may drop to half that of a current smoker.[3]

"For people making the New Year's resolution to quit tobacco, we recommend setting a quit date in the near future," added Corbin. "People who are trying to quit may also consider taking steps like cleaning their home and car of anything that smells like smoke or reminds them of smoking. This is also a good time to tell friends and family about quitting, and how much their support will be appreciated throughout the journey."

Tobacco Free Florida, a bureau of the Florida Department of Health, provides tools for Floridians considering quitting. The Quit Your Way program offers free Phone Quit and Web Quit services. Group Quit classes are also free and available for every county in Florida as well as virtually, and free nicotine replacement therapy such as gum, patches and lozenges can be provided where medically appropriate. Services can also be accessed by calling the toll-free number 1-877-U-CAN-NOW (1-877-822-6669) at any time.

For more information, including quit tips and ways to improve the success of a resolution to quit, Floridians can visit TobaccoFreeFlorida.com to learn more and plan today.

About Tobacco Free Florida

The Florida Department of Health's Tobacco Free Florida campaign is a statewide cessation and prevention campaign funded by Florida's tobacco settlement fund. Since the program began in 2007, more than 254,000 Floridians have successfully quit using one of Tobacco Free Florida's free tools and services. There are now approximately 451,000 fewer adult smokers in Florida than there was 10 years ago, and the state has saved $17.7 billion in health care costs. To learn more about Tobacco Free Florida's Quit Your Way services, visit www.TobaccoFreeFlorida.com or follow the campaign on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TobaccoFreeFlorida or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/tobaccofreefla .

