"Bleach: Brave Souls" Celebrates Novel Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY) Collaboration and Start of New Year's Campaign

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Celebrates Novel Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY) Collaboration and Start of New Year's Campaign 2022 Winners in Brave Souls New Year Giveaway

TOKYO, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls , currently available on smartphones and PC, will hold a collaboration event featuring characters from Tite Kubo's novel Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY). See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/1228/bleach_brave_souls_nycp.html ) for more information.

Celebrate the new year with Bleach: Brave Souls. One free 2022 New Year Choose a ★6 Summons per player! Players will get to select 10 characters that they want and the Summons then guarantees them one of the characters they selected randomly. There will also be other events happening during the campaign such as a New Year’s Eve Tower, Year End Countdown Special Orders, and more! Be sure to see the in-game notices for more information.

Players can look forward to special Summons featuring special SAWFY x Brave Souls collaboration versions of Kenpachi Zaraki and Retsu Unohana, designs supervised by Tite Kubo himself, for the first time and the story event SAFWY Untold Stories: Three.

The New Year Campaign Part 1 will be held as a huge thank you to the entire community for supporting the game. Bleach: Brave Souls invites you to celebrate the New Year with these amazing campaigns.

In addition, there is a chance for up to 2022 winners in the Brave Souls New Year Giveaway RT campaign and the Who's Your Pick? Hashtag Campaign where users choose between either Kenpachi Zaraki or Retsu Unohana on social media.

About Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY)

An Arrancar who bears a striking resemblance to Szayelaporro, a notorious criminal who has escaped from the Muken, a group of Arrancar children called the Picaro, Kenpachi Zaraki and

the members of Squad 11, and Don Kanonji, the century's premier spiritualist, all converge on Karakura Town in order to capture and eliminate an elusive skull-faced woman.

Check out the Brave Souls x SAFWY Novel special website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/campaign/novel_safwy/

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Genre: 3D Action

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KLab Inc.