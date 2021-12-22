Trulieve to Open Port Richey, Florida Dispensary on Thursday, December 23

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Port Richey, Florida. Located at 10523 US Hwy 19, the doors will open on Thursday, December 23 at 9:00 am. The Port Richey location is Trulieve's 112th dispensary in Florida and its 159th nationwide, following the relocation of the Tampa North Dale Mabry medical dispensary.

There will be deals and specials throughout opening day, including a 25% discount for all registered patients at the new dispensary in Port Richey. Grand opening festivities will include St. Petersburg-based Craft Tee custom t-shirt printing, Sarasota-based Pop Craft Pops, music, and numerous partner giveaways.

Trulieve will recognize brand partner Blue River statewide with one-day deals during the grand opening celebration on Blue River concentrates and will have additional specials for the eleventh day of the 12 Days of Cannabis promotion, running through Friday, December 24. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida-based location. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journey. Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

"Trulieve's top priority is providing safe, reliable and natural relief to the growing number of patients in the state," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "As with every location we open, we are honored and excited to build patient connections in Port Richey by providing an unrivaled retail experience with the industry-leading brands they can trust."

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Patients have access to nationally-beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Love's Oven, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

