OTC Markets Group Welcomes Starr Peak Mining Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: STE; OTCQX: STRPF), a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of high value Gold projects in Canada, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Starr Peak Mining Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "STRPF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Johnathan More, Chairman & CEO of Starr Peak commented, "We are excited to be a part of the OTCQX market. This will be a huge benefit to presenting our exciting story to a wide range of U.S. based investors."

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Starr Peak Mining Ltd.

Starr Peak Exploration Ltd. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of high value Gold projects in Canada. The company is committed to creating long term shareholder value through the exploration and development of our recently acquired NewMetal property located in the mining friendly province of Quebec, contiguous to Amex Exploration's significant gold discovery at their Perron property.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

