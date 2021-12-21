OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cypress Development Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP; OTCQX: CYDVF), a lithium exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cypress Development Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Cypress Development Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are pleased to better serve our growing investor base and supporters of Cypress as we advance our Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada" said Bill Willoughby, President and CEO of Cypress Development. "Upgrading to the OTCQX is an important step for the Company in building market awareness and improving access for our U.S. investors."

About Cypress Development Corp.

Cypress Development Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Work completed by Cypress led to the discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. Cypress is advancing its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada towards the production of high-purity lithium hydroxide suitable for tier one battery usage.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.