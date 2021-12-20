Skanska builds new data facility in eastern USA for USD 59M, about SEK 500M

Skanska builds new data facility in eastern USA for USD 59M, about SEK 500M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a new data facility in eastern USA. The contract is worth USD 59M, about SEK 500M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Work is scheduled to begin in February 2022 and is slated for completion in January 2023.

