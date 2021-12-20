Huobi Primelist to List GMPD, Fueling GamesPad's Plans to Build the Ultimate Gaming, NFT, and Metaverse Ecosystem

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its seventh Primelist event, offering its users a chance to win a coveted allocation of GMPD tokens upon their listing on December 21st, 2021. GMPD is a token under GamesPad, a company that is building a gaming, NFT and Metaverse ecosystem through its launchpad for emerging games. Huobi Global users can qualify for an allocation by holding Huobi Tokens, or wait until listing day to queue for numbered tickets.

The seventh Primelist event signifies Huobi Global's confidence in GamesPad's long-term vision and growth plans. GamesPad will use the listing to fund growth for its launchpad, bringing together an NFT aggregator and marketplace, game incubator, cross-chain yield aggregator, staking and farming pools, and an in-house game development studio.

The platform will incubate blockchain games, offering advice on fundraising, development, marketing, and execution, as well as facilitating business development introductions and potential partnerships. GamesPad will give retail investors the chance to invest in these games on terms that are on par with those of venture capital firms. GamesPad has received investments from the likes of Polygon, Kenetic Capital, and Sanctor Capital.

Since the beginning of November, Huobi Global has been launching Primelist events to support emerging projects that are making an impact on the global blockchain community. At the same time, the company is providing coveted access to new token listings for its users.

For more details on how to participate in this event, click here.

Risk Reminder: Trading digital assets and digital asset derivatives comes with high risks due to significant price fluctuations. Please fully understand all of the risks and make prudent decisions before trading. Please read our detailed risk reminders at https://www.huobi.com/support/en-us/detail/360000188081.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group, a world-leading blockchain company, was founded in 2013 to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and further the integration of blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded its products and services to public blockchains, digital asset trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, project incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital ecosystem through investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies across the blockchain industry.

View original content:

SOURCE Huobi