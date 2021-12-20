Edifier Now Shipping MP230, A CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree Product Edifier's new award-winning product, is now available to purchase on the brand's site

RICHMOND, Canada, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier, the award-winning manufacturer of premium sound systems and bookshelf speakers, today announces their newest product, the 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree MP230, is now available to order and ship worldwide.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide our audience with one of our CES Innovation Award Honoree products," says Edifier's CTO, Stanley Wen. "As we continue to improve upon our own technologies, the hybrid design of the MP230 will surely bring an unmatched and affordable music experience to anyone. The Edifier team is ecstatic to be able to bring an innovative product to consumers before the new year."

The MP230 was created to better fit consumers with varying audio needs in any location. The speakers seamlessly blend portability with the design and technology of wood-framed bookshelf speakers, creating unrivaled soundscapes whether in a dorm, living room or even outside.

Edifier MP230

The portable stereo acoustic speakers are composed of two 48mm, full range drivers with integrated double passive radiators and a wooden enclosure to provide its users rich audio while also reducing the acoustic resonance. With the option to play music via the speaker's Bluetooth V5.0 capabilities or through the AUX input and TF card, the 16hr playback time will give anyone all day use no matter where they go. Finally its warm, wooden mid-century modern design fits any aesthetic while giving a unique vintage flair.

The MP230 will all be available to purchase on the Edifier site, Mall.Edifier.com , on December 20, 2021, for a suggested retail price of $99.90. For more information, please visit Edifier.com .

About Edifier

Edifier specializes in premium sound systems that showcase technological innovation and design elegance, which deliver outstanding audio experiences through a wide range of headphones, speakers and music systems, for personal entertainment and professional excellence. Established in May 1996 in Beijing, China, Edifier is the brainchild of a small group of enterprising music lovers. Guided by the principle "a passion for sound" over the past two decades, Edifier has emerged as a world-class designer and manufacturer of award-winning sound systems. Today, Edifier serves music lovers worldwide through their distributors in over 70 countries, with operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific regions.

