Job Creators Network Asks Supreme Court to Block Employer Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the 5th Circuit's stay of the Biden Administration's employer vaccine mandate, and the Job Creators Network's President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz put out the following statement:

"The Job Creators Network is disappointed the 6th Circuit has decided to side with the Biden Administration's illegal employer vaccine mandate—on a Friday night, no less. This mandate adds an incredible burden on small business owners who are still suffering negative effects of the pandemic. This mandate will make it even harder for small business owners to find and keep employees. The 6th Circuit irresponsibly upheld an illegal rule and expects employers to somehow comply with a complicated regulation in a period of two weeks, including the holidays. JCN has immediately asked the Supreme Court to save businesses and employees from this government overreach."

