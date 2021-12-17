VERILIFE OTTAWA CANNABIS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 777

OTTAWA, Ill., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cannabis Sales Consultants and Dispensing Inventory Specialists at the Verilife dispensary in Ottawa, Ill. voted to join Teamsters Local 777. The dispensary is the second Verilife location to join the union this week and the fourth in less than two months.

"Congratulations to our newest members," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "The rapid pace of our success with unionizing in this industry is a testament to the fact that the respect of representational rights and a voice on the job are of the utmost importance not just to cannabis workers, but to cannabis consumers as well."



Verilife has opened eight dispensaries since Illinois implemented legalization, making it one of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in the state. Ashley Birdsell and Kassi Bonk work at the Ottawa location and both voted in favor of the Teamsters.

"I supported forming a union with the Teamsters because it feels like someone has my back," Bonk said.

"I'm excited to be a part of this movement and to make history," Birdsell said. "The Teamsters are for us workers. They want to make sure that we are protected and not just a disposable pawn for cannabis companies."

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters777.org/.

