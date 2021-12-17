THE UTAH BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION (F/K/A STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH) ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF CONSENT SOLICITATION PROCESS FOR ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES

Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Re:       The Series of Notes described below (each a "Series" and collectively, the "Notes")

Notes

CUSIPs

STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH

TAXABLE STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2012-1

(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)

91754R VZ7

STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH

STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2014-1

(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)

91754R YG6

STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH

STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2015-1

(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)

91754R YH4

91754R YJ0

STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH

STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2016-1

(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)

91754R ZD2

91754R ZE0

STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH

STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2017-1

(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)

91754R ZF7

91754R ZG5

UTAH BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION

STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2020-1

(LIBOR INDEXED AND FIXED RATE NOTES)

91754R R58

91754R R66

As issuer of the Notes, the Utah Board of Higher Education (the "Issuer") today announced the results of six (6) consent solicitations seeking consent from the holders of each Series of the Notes to amend the related indentures governing the respective Notes to permit early redemptions thereof.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. as Information Agent reports that it received the following consents prior to the expiration of the solicitation period on (i) December 15, 2021 for the 2016 Notes and 2017 Notes identified above and (ii) December 16, 2021 for the remainder of the Notes.

CUSIP

Description

Original
Principal
Amount
Issued

Total Original
Principal
Amount
Consenting

91754R VZ7

STATE BOARD OF REGENTS
OF THE STATE OF UTAH

TAXABLE STUDENT LOAN
BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2012-1

(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)

$518,700,000

$354,970,000

91754R YG6

STATE BOARD OF REGENTS
OF THE STATE OF UTAH

STUDENT LOAN BACKED
NOTES, SERIES 2014-1

(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)

277,000,000

208,669,000

91754R YH4

91754R YJ0

STATE BOARD OF REGENTS
OF THE STATE OF UTAH

STUDENT LOAN BACKED
NOTES, SERIES 2015-1

(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)

415,500,000

253,775,000

91754R ZD2

91754R ZE0

STATE BOARD OF REGENTS
OF THE STATE OF UTAH

STUDENT LOAN BACKED
NOTES, SERIES 2016-1

(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)

452,250,000

338,545,000

91754R ZF7

91754R ZG5

STATE BOARD OF REGENTS
OF THE STATE OF UTAH

STUDENT LOAN BACKED
NOTES, SERIES 2017-1

(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)

420,000,000

382,250,000

91754R R58

91754R R66

UTAH BOARD OF HIGHER
EDUCATION

STUDENT LOAN BACKED
NOTES, SERIES 2020-1

(LIBOR INDEXED AND
FIXED RATE NOTES)

222,450,000

222,450,000

Having received the consent of holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of each Series of the Notes, the Issuer will now proceed to amend each indenture to permit early redemption thereof as described in each of the related Consent Solicitation Statements for the respective Series of the Notes each dated December 2, 2021.

Contact:

Salim Mawani


salim.mawani@rbccm.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-utah-board-of-higher-education-fka-state-board-of-regents-of-the-state-of-utah-announces-results-of-consent-solicitation-process-for-its-outstanding-notes-301447637.html

SOURCE Utah Board of Higher Education

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.