Jones Day names 48 new partners

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the following 48 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2022.

Jones Day 2022 New Partners

"The promotion of these new partners reflects Jones Day's ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers throughout the world who have achieved the highest levels of professional accomplishment and who are devoted to advancing and protecting the interests of our clients and the institutional values of the Firm," said Stephen J. Brogan, Managing Partner of Jones Day.

Zachary R. (Zach) Brecheisen , M&A, Pittsburgh

Erika D. Cagney , Labor & Employment, New York

Antonio Canales , Global Disputes, Madrid

James W. Carlson , Business & Tort Litigation, Pittsburgh

Philip J. Devenish , Global Disputes, London

James Egerton-Vernon , Global Disputes, Washington

Daniella A. (Dani) Einik , Government Regulation, Washington

Marco Frattini , Financial Markets, Milan

Vidal Galindo , Labor & Employment, Madrid

Paul A. Gilbert , Financial Markets, San Francisco

Christopher Hanfling , Tax, Washington

Ryan Hill , Real Estate, London

Sean E. Jackowitz , Tax, Boston

Peter A. Julian , Antitrust & Competition Law, San Francisco

Ferrell M. Keel , Financial Markets, Dallas

Leigh A. Krahenbuhl , Investigations & White Collar Defense, Chicago

Ian Lange , Real Estate, Columbus

Robert T.S. (Rob) Latta , Intellectual Property, San Diego

Sanjiv P. Laud , Intellectual Property, Minneapolis

Markus Ledwina , M&A, Munich

Dr. Ping Li , Intellectual Property, Munich

Bing Liang, Ph.D. , Intellectual Property, Silicon Valley

Michael A. (Mike) Magee , Business & Tort Litigation, Pittsburgh

Elizabeth E. (Beth) Manning , Business & Tort Litigation, Chicago

Theresa C. Martin , Business & Tort Litigation, Washington

Kendra L. Marvel , Global Disputes, Los Angeles

Sidney Smith McClung , Global Disputes, Dallas

Evan M. McLean , Intellectual Property, Silicon Valley

Katie E. Mead , Global Disputes, Perth

Mary Alexander Myers , Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection, Atlanta

Courtenay M. Nolan , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Chicago

Cyril Philibert , Global Disputes, Paris

Brandy Hutton Ranjan , Business & Tort Litigation, Columbus

T. Daniel (Dan) Reynolds , Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Cleveland

Hannah Rose , Private Equity, London

Kelly Rubin , Tax, Dallas

Colleen Noonan Ryan , Securities Litigation & SEC Enforcement, New York

Kerianne N. Tobitsch , Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection, New York

Matt Trafford , Financial Markets, London

Jack Ubbing , Financial Markets, Cleveland

Luis A. Velez , M&A, Miami

John M. Walker , Business & Tort Litigation, Atlanta

Nathaniel G. Ward , Business & Tort Litigation, Washington

Alexandre Wibaux , Private Equity, Paris

Alexandra L. (Alex) Wilde , Energy, Houston

Samantha C. Woo , Labor & Employment, Chicago

Oliver S. Zeltner , Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Cleveland

Kristin K. Zinsmaster , Business & Tort Litigation, Minneapolis

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers in 42 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

