Spirit Airlines Giving Memphis Travelers More Convenient, Nonstop Opportunities to Soar

MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright yellow planes will soon be flying into the Home of the Blues for the first time as Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced the addition of Memphis to its route map, launching three daily, nonstop routes to Las Vegas (LAS) and Orlando (MCO) in April 2022, followed by Los Angeles (LAX) in June 2022. Memphis will be the second Tennessee airport Spirit serves following its entrance into Nashville in 2019.

"We're excited about serving Memphis because we think travelers in Western Tennessee and nearby states could use more high value flight options to popular leisure destinations," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "Also, Memphis is a vibrant community with so much to explore in music, food, culture and more for visitors looking for a rich experience.

Spirit Airlines Routes at MEM: Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Las Vegas (LAS) Daily April 20, 2022 Orlando (MCO) Daily April 20, 2022 Los Angeles (LAX) Daily June 8, 2022

"The arrival of Spirit Airlines at MEM provides our passengers with more low-cost travel options, and reflects our continued recovery from the pandemic," said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. "These three new daily routes indicate that Spirit sees Memphis as a promising market and we look forward to their continued growth at MEM."

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

The arrival in Memphis arrives alongside Spirit's continuing commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky.

Spirit's Fit Fleet™ is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with 24 brand new planes planned for delivery in 2022.

An all-new cabin interior with ergonomically-designed seats and more usable legroom, featuring the best deal in the sky with our unique Big Front Seat™

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services**

Spirit's Signature Service

Recognition

Spirit continues to garner awards and recognition in 2021. Spirit is one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies, which measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. The carrier is a Gold Stevie® Award winner for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status in the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes enhanced cleaning, advanced air filtration and a health acknowledgement at check-in. Airlines and airports remain subject to federal law requiring Guests to wear an appropriate face covering at airports and on flights. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

