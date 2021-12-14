PODCASTONE RENEWS DEALS WITH LADYGANG, GALS ON THE GO AND ROB HAS A PODCAST

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), announced today that it has signed deals to keep top performing and fan favorite podcasts LADYGANG, Gals on the Go and Rob Has a Podcast with the PodcastOne for the foreseeable future.

Award-winning podcast LADYGANG, is a celebrity driven podcast made for women, by women, from the minds and mouths of Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek, and Becca Tobin where no subject is off limits. Since its inception in 2015, LADYGANG has garnered over 100 million downloads making it one of the most popular podcasts for women in the world. The show has been nominated for a Webby Award, a People's Choice Award and in 2016 was named Podcast of the Year. Their first book "Act Like A Lady" became an instant New York Times bestseller and they recently collaborated on their first fashion collection with national retailer Express. In 2018, they starred and executive produced the television version of LADYGANG for E!. What began as a movement to help women feel less alone by offering content that was unapologetic, unfiltered and very real, has grown into a community of millions and become a powerhouse media brand that has partnered with corporations such as Disney, Netflix, Hyundai, Anheuser-Busch and Chanel.

"The team at PodcastOne understands LADYGANG exponentially and continues to bring us exciting partnerships with the brands that we love. Our relationship isn't just about impressions, downloads and contracts - it is about their dedicated team of producers and salespeople working hand in hand with us on every single episode so that we can overdeliver on our promises to our brand partners, while remaining authentic, honest and vulnerable with our listeners. We had incredibly successful and lucrative specialty projects with brands like European Wax Center, Obe Fitness and Hyundai - and all three were so happy with the outcome that they are all hanging with the gang again in 2022. Our listeners are happy. Our brands are happy. We are happy and so excited for the future," said Knight, Tobin and Vanek.

Gals on the Go, launched on PodcastOne in the summer of 2019 and is a lifestyle podcast hosted by influencers and YouTubers Danielle Carolan and Brooke Miccio. This weekly podcast highlights conversations about friendship, navigating your 20's and early adulthood, social media trends, relationships, family and so much more. Gals on the Go focuses on having real, raw, and honest conversations in an effort to "pull back the curtain" on what may look like perfect and glamorous lives on social media.

"We are beyond excited to announce our continued partnership with PodcastOne. Working with the team has been an absolutely incredible experience, and we look forward to seeing what's to come in the next few years," said Miccio and Carolan.

Rob Has a Podcast, hosted by two-time Survivor contestant Rob Cesterino, made its debut in 2010 with PodcastOne. The former Reality TV star, referred to by Jeff Probst as "the smartest player never to win "Survivor," chats about the buzziest Reality TV shows like Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and more on this long running podcast. The show is the recipient of five People's Choice Podcast Awards and has recorded more than 2500 episodes to date. Rob is a proud husband, father of two, and friend to thousands in the highly engaged RHAP community who share his passion for all things television.

"I couldn't be more excited to continue to work with PodcastOne. The team at PodcastOne continues to bring a personal touch to all our dealings and that goes a long way with me," said Cesterino.

"Building successful podcasts takes teamwork and chemistry, not just among the hosts but amongst the people behind the scenes as well. Our close knit relationships and long standing partnerships with LADYGANG, Gals on the Go and Rob Has a Podcast has created the perfect storm of trust and ambition and allowed both our hosts and PodcastOne to thrive and surpass the goals we set for ourselves and each other and we couldn't be more proud to extend these relationships," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

LADYGANG, Gals on the Go and Rob Has a Podcast are top rated programs at PodcastOne alongside Guiness World Record holding The Adam Carolla Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Uncut with Jay Cutler and Doug Ellin's Hollywood Wayz. All three shows are available on PodcastOne , iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

