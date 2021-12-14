Pallas Capital Advisors Continues Impressive Growth Trajectory; Highlights Successful Year and Outlook for 2022

BRAINTREE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC ("Pallas Capital"), a leading independent financial planning and investment advisory firm, is pleased to wrap up 2021 after surpassing growth expectations three-fold. The firm spent 2021 opening three offices in the Northeast, expanding its headquarters in Braintree, MA, transitioning four advisor teams, and onboarding over $1 billion in assets.

Pallas Capital Advisors Logo

Since its launch in Braintree, MA, in July of 2019, the firm has expanded into Portsmouth, NH, in January of 2020, Park Ridge, NJ, in June of 2021, and Newport, RI, in July of 2021. This rapid growth has prompted a fifth location in Wakefield, MA, which is currently in the construction phase and will officially open its doors in January 2022.

"This year was a huge growth year for us both with our organic business, winning several very large client mandates, and our inorganic business, adding new advisor teams and opening offices in important, targeted geographical locations. With these additional offices we are now able to further attract and represent top-performing advisor teams along the Northeast," Pallas Capital's CEO and Founding Partner, Richard Mullen, stated. "We're just getting started, and as we continue to talk to advisors looking to improve the valued services they provide to their clients and who want to enhance the economic and ownership structure of their book of business, I do expect you'll see Pallas expand into new cities and states in the future."

Since May of 2021, four teams have transitioned to Pallas Capital from UBS Financial Services, Merrill Lynch, and Prudential Financial. The firm has plans to further attract talent, add additional assets, and transition a handful of teams in 2022.

"We're really excited about the platform and culture we've created here at Pallas, and we want to be able to share it with advisors who join in that excitement," Greg Boyle, Chief Growth Officer and Founding Partner, added. "The future of Pallas is extremely bright and following the successes of the past 12 months, we are very well positioned to expand our position in the market."

To learn more about Pallas Capital and the services the firm provides, please visit www.pallascapitaladvisors.com.

Important Disclosures

Advisory services offered through Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Pallas Capital Advisors and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission, nor does it indicate that the advisor has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

Media Contact & Interview Requests:

Christie Fitzgerald

Director of Marketing & Business Development

781-971-5041

christie@pallascapitaladvisors.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pallas Capital Advisors