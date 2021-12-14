Optable Launches Differential Privacy Features Across its Data Clean Room and Data Collaboration Platform

Known for its Encryption Technology, Optable Upgrades Privacy Feature to Offer Privacy Preserving Collaboration for Advertisers and Publishers

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optable, a SaaS data connectivity platform and clean room solution designed for the advertising ecosystem, is leading the way on differential privacy, making several enhancements to its platform and enabling clients to protect the privacy of their users when sharing statistical and aggregated data with their partners.

As part of its standard offering, Optable is adding advanced differential privacy capabilities to ensure data collaboration between publishers with first party data and advertisers is even more secure and better anchored in privacy.

"Data collaboration today necessitates strong privacy features that are required when connecting data between partners," said Bosko Milekic, Co-founder and CPO, Optable. "Optable provides best-in-class differential privacy solutions as part of our platform. As a result of our new features, Optable customers will now benefit from stronger privacy protection."

As part of its standard solution, publishers will have access to a Privacy Budget Tracking Module to understand the privacy risks associated with the sharing of user statistics with partners. The solution automatically adds noise to statistical and aggregated data before it is shared, redacts numbers smaller than the configured thresholds, and automatically tracks and reports the privacy risk associated with the shared information.

"Our mission is to redefine the way in which online identity and personal data are used to drive personalization of offers and content, with transparency and privacy controls at the center of the user experience," continued Milekic. "Part of what makes our platform's connectivity secure is our use of modern, secure cryptographic techniques to allow matching of data without it ever being exposed to your match partners."

Optable is a SaaS data connectivity platform designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. Inspired by the radical transformation in how data is governed, connected, and used, Optable was built by veterans of the ad tech industry to address the need for a new generation of privacy-preserving data connectivity software. Leveraging cryptographic technology, Optable is the only clean room solution that offers a decentralized, "headless" approach to enabling advertisers, publishers, data companies, and other partners to safely and securely compare and leverage audience data. https://www.optable.co/

