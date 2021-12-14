Mill Steel Co. Announces Online Shopping for All Inventory

Mill Steel's complete line of prime, excess, and secondary hot-rolled, cold-rolled, coated, and painted steel coils are now live on its website.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Steel Co., one of the nation's largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel, announces its full line of flat-rolled carbon steel products is now available for purchase through its e-commerce website. The website features 65,000+ tons of steel available for purchase with full physical and chemical certification provided for each coil.



The user-friendly e-commerce website provides 24/7 access to its steel inventory and enhances customer experience. It offers real-time purchasing and GPS order tracking. A streamlined menu and comprehensive filters allow users to search their steel needs quickly and easily. Additionally, users can create custom inventory notifications for desired products.

The highly successful launch of the e-commerce website in October included painted and acrylic products. Sales volume through the platform has doubled since then, and is on a run rate for annual sales to surpass $100 million.



"We've put a lot of effort into developing robust digital platforms and are excited to see where these tools take us as we continue to bring new features to market," said Pam Heglund, CEO and Chairman of Mill Steel.



Heglund is the visionary behind Mill Steel's digital transformation, and Mill Steel is notably in the final stages of being certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). This certification would make Heglund the leader of one of the largest women-owned businesses in the U.S.

About Mill Steel Co.:

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's premier flat-rolled steel suppliers. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mill Steel operates five service center locations including Grand Rapids and Melvindale, MI, Jeffersonville, IN, Birmingham, AL, and Houston, TX. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity, putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit www.millsteel.com.





