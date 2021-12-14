Jackpocket Secures Market Access for Online Casino in New Jersey

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the leading lottery app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, announced today it has gained online market access in New Jersey for its forthcoming online casino product through Caesars Interactive Entertainment New Jersey, LLC.

Jackpocket to Launch Online Casino Product in 2022 through Caesars Interactive Entertainment New Jersey, LLC

With lottery operations in 10 states, including New Jersey, New York, and Texas, Jackpocket will be the first third-party lottery service to enter the online casino space in the Garden State.

"Following our recent $120M Series D financing, Jackpocket's mission is to expand into new gaming verticals, and we are confident that lottery fans will be interested in new ways to play including slots, bingo, and table games," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "Our user research has shown a high correlation between Jackpocket lottery players and those who enjoy casino-style gaming. We look forward to bringing the innovative tech, intuitive design, and seamless experience that the Jackpocket app is known for into this new arena."

The company expects to launch its proprietary online casino product in 2022, following completion of the approval process with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

To lead this expansion and build out the digital operations teams to bring Jackpocket's iGaming products to market, Jackpocket is hiring for new roles in the gaming category. Career opportunities to lead this exciting line of business can be found at https://jackpocket.com/careers .

In November, Jackpocket announced raising a $120M Series D and opening a second headquarters in Santa Barbara to support the company's rapid growth. In October 2021, a Jackpocket app user in New Jersey won $9.4M lottery prize on the app, the largest mobile gaming win in U.S. history.

For more information on Jackpocket, visit https://www.jackpocket.com/press .

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

