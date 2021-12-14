InventHelp Inventor Develops Motorized Cargo Mover for Pickup Truck Beds (LUV-176)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a restaurant owner, I have to shop for food and supplies and load everything into my truck," said an inventor from Louisville, Ky. "Having something like this would allow me to speed up the process."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed THE CONVEYOR BED to provide an automated means of loading and unloading the bed of any truck. As such, it eliminates the need to crawl into the bed or reach over the sides, reducing the chances of muscle strain, pain and injury. Therefore, it enables the driver to load and unload a truck much quicker and easier by moving the load inward or outward as needed. This patent-pending, unique automotive accessory is also durable, flexible and easy to operate. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LUV-176, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp