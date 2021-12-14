Hightower to Make Strategic Investment in 6 Meridian Wichita-based wealth management firm with $1.8 billion in AUM to join Hightower to amplify growth and gain support for ongoing next-generation talent development

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced that it is making a strategic investment in 6 Meridian, a $1.8 billion wealth management firm based in Wichita, Kansas, a move that will provide 6 Meridian with resources for business acceleration, talent development and operational infrastructure to continue their strong, steady growth.

Margaret Dechant, Thomas H. Kirk, Andrew Mies, Bryan Green, Pam Smith and Sarah Hampton founded 6 Meridian in 2015 to deliver independent, fiduciary-based wealth management to corporate executives, entrepreneurs and other high net worth individuals and families. 6 Meridian has 24 employees, including 11 advisors.

"6 Meridian is a highly successful firm with a strong bench of next-generation talent, an impressive roster of clients and a robust organic growth rate," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "The group's focus on delivering independent, fiduciary-based wealth management and its commitment to developing next-gen advisors make them an exciting cultural fit for Hightower. We are honored that 6 Meridian chose to join our national wealth management community."

The team is highly collaborative, recognizing the importance of providing comprehensive and clear financial advice to generations of clients—delivered by closely integrated advisor and support teams who themselves are multi-generational. As a forward-thinking business, the team focuses on both providing comprehensive planning and investment advice to clients while also offering structured programs to offer training to employees at every level, ensuring the optimal experience for every client.

"As an independent RIA, we have grown rapidly thanks to our collaborative structure and outstanding team of dedicated professionals," said Ms. Dechant, CEO, partner and co-founder of 6 Meridian. "We have built a firm we are very proud of; we are dedicated to our clients and to this business. Hightower is investing in us to help with our long-term growth goals, and we welcome the support that allows us to serve our clients for decades to come."

"Hightower's values are closely aligned with 6 Meridian's: putting client relationships above all else, while delivering a wide range of core and value-added services to care for our clients and their families," said 6 Meridian Partner and Founder Thomas Kirk. "Hightower's culture, supportive environment, focus on multigenerational talent and entrepreneurship is precisely on target with what we need to nurture and develop our advisors and staff."

Hightower offers its 121 advisory businesses in 34 states and the District of Columbia a range of services designed to catalyze and accelerate growth, including business development consulting, leadership and team development, marketing support, technology, investment management resources, compliance, accounting, payroll and human resources. Inorganic growth services include M&A sourcing, valuation, deal structuring, due diligence, legal and regulatory, pre- and post-close integration, and capital resources for transactions. Advisory groups that partner with Hightower also gain access to economies of scale, deep industry relationships and a nationwide advisor community.

As of September 30, 2021, Hightower's assets under administration (AUA) were approximately $132.2 billion, and its assets under management (AUM) were $104.1 billion.

The 6 Meridian transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. Berkshire Global Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to 6 Meridian in this transaction. 6 Meridian was advised by Katz Teller. Hightower was advised by Holland & Knight LLP.

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

