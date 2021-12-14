HAIG PARTNERS SERVES AS EXCLUSIVE SELL-SIDE ADVISOR IN THE SALE OF DAN TOBIN BUICK GMC AND DAN TOBIN CHEVROLET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC, the leading buy-sell advisory firm to higher value auto, heavy truck and RV dealers, was the exclusive sell-side advisor to Dan Tobin in the sale of his two Columbus, OH locations, Dan Tobin Chevrolet and Dan Tobin Buick GMC, to Ricart Automotive.

"Spending the majority of my career in the automotive industry, making the decision to sell has been bittersweet. It was important to me the reputation my team and I have developed in the community continues, our employees have ongoing opportunities to succeed, and our customers continue to receive the great experience they have come to expect," shared Dan Tobin. "Kevin Nill and his team at Haig Partners shepherded me along this journey and I couldn't be more grateful for their knowledge of the process, depth of their relationships, and commitment to finding us not just any buyer, but the right buyer with Rhett Ricart and his team and Ricart Automotive," he continued.

"We are so excited to be acquiring an incredible business from a great automotive dealer," said Rhett Ricart, 2020 NADA Chairman. "Dan Tobin should be so proud of what he's built, and we're grateful for his trust in us to be the new caretakers of his dealership and his team. More than anything, we love the people in Dublin and can't wait to be a part of the community."

"It is an honor to work with clients like Dan Tobin who have committed their career to the automotive retail industry," commented Kevin Nill, partner with Haig Partners. "Deciding to sell your business that you've invested your life's work is a tough and emotional decision. I'm incredibly grateful to Dan for his trust in me and Haig Partners to support him throughout this process."

Dan Tobin was represented by Ron Smith of Stoll Keenon Ogden, PLLC, and Ryan Schultz of The Pomykala Group, LLC. Ricart Automotive was represented by Jack Butler of Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP and Carl Scharf of Schneider Downs & Co., Inc.

Haig Partners LLC is the leading buy-sell advisor to owners of higher value retail dealerships. The team at Haig Partners has represented 20 of the Top 150 dealership groups on the Automotive News Top 150 list, more than any other buy-sell firm in automotive retail. Since 1996, they have advised on over 285 dealership transactions, comprised of more than 545 dealerships totaling $8.2 billion. Haig Partners has unmatched auto retail experience with backgrounds in executive leadership and corporate development roles for AutoNation, Asbury, Bank of America's Dealer Financial Services team and DHG's Dealership Practice. Haig Partners authors the leading industry quarterly report that tracks trends in auto retail and how they impact dealership values, and are co-author of NADA's Guide, "Buying and Selling a Dealership." For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.

