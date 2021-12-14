ConvaTec selects Vodori’s Pepper Flow platform to manage their regulated content

Pepper Flow enables fast review and approval of all promotional, medical, and educational content through an easy-to-use, cloud-based, validated platform

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vodori, creator of cloud-based software that streamlines and automates how life science companies get critical content to key audiences, today announced that ConvaTec, a global medical products and technologies company, selected Pepper Flow as their regulated content review system.

ConvaTec pioneers trusted medical solutions to improve patient's lives and is focused on developing therapies for the management of conditions within Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence Care and Infusion Care. The business, headquartered in the UK, has more than 10,000 colleagues and operates in over 100 countries. Their products provide a range of clinical and economic benefits including infection prevention, protection of at-risk skin, improved patient outcomes and reduced total cost of care.

"We are excited to implement Pepper Flow at ConvaTec and believe the system will help us improve the operational efficiency of our advertising, medical, and educational content," said Anne Swearingen, Head of Medical Operations & Effectiveness at ConvaTec. "Pepper Flow's user interface and purpose-built feature set will enable all of our teams to route, review, and approve content quickly – and the faster we can move through content review, the faster we're able to focus on making patient's lives easier, which is our end goal."

Switching to Pepper Flow will enable ConvaTec to gain valuable insights into their processes and improve throughput of regulated content.

"We are thrilled to begin our partnership with ConvaTec as their promotional review solution provider," said Scott Rovegno, Vodori CEO and Co-Founder. "ConvaTec is a market leader in its fields and I believe that their focus and mission aligns well with that of Vodori: to get regulated products to market faster. We are confident that Pepper Flow will deliver value to ConvaTec and accelerate speed to market; and the faster ConvaTec can get their products to patients, the better."

Pepper Flow is a purpose-built promotional review system that facilitates fast content reviews and approvals, supports and is highly rated by users worldwide, and seamlessly integrates with existing tech stacks. Specific benefits of Pepper Flow to ConvaTec include:

A singular review system across their global regions that supports promotional, medical, and educational content types

Quick and seamless content reviews, due to Pepper Flow's intuitive interface and easy-to-use workflows

Built-in parent-child relationships between content that enable easier sharing and reuse across regions

Robust document permissions and content separation based on content type, geography, disease state, and product

Built-in compliance features, such as the ability to link claims electronically and capture 21 CFR Part 11and EU annex 11 electronic audit records and e-signatures

Vodori is transforming lives by empowering life science companies to bring vital drugs, vaccines, medical devices, and diagnostic solutions to market faster. Vodori's Pepper Cloud® Product Suite streamlines and automates how life science companies get critical content to key audiences including patients, healthcare providers, and key opinion leaders. It is one connected platform that modernizes content review, sales and MSL enablement, and delivers timely analytics to optimize essential processes. The Pepper Cloud Product Suite is used by thousands of life science professionals in more than 50 countries worldwide who trust Vodori's ongoing commitment to excellence in product usability and customer service. For more information, visit vodori.com.

ConvaTec is a FTSE 250 global medical products and technologies company focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading market positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. We have more than 10,000 colleagues in over 100 countries. Our vision is pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch. Our products provide a range of clinical and economic benefits including infection prevention, protection of at-risk skin, improved patient outcomes and reduced total cost of care. Group revenues in 2020 were over $1.894 billion. To learn more about ConvaTec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com

