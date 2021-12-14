Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Janelle Pankiewicz as Dual Director of Sales and Marketing for the Hilton Garden Inn Panama City and the Hampton Inn Panama City Beach

COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Janelle Pankiewicz has been appointed the dual director of sales and marketing for the Hilton Garden Inn Panama City and the Hampton Inn Panama City Beach. Ms. Pankiewicz brings expertise in both brand and market to her new role as the dual director of sales and marketing having previously served as the director of sales and marketing for the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Rogers, Minnesota.

Newly Appointed Dual Director of Sales, Janelle Pankiewicz

An experienced leader in sales, Ms. Pankiewicz is a tenacious marketing and sales leader expert in developing strategic relationships and accomplished in prospecting leads and closing sales. In addition, Ms. Pankiewicz has served as the president for the Collegiate DECA. She is a member of the digital marketing board and a member of the community engagement committee. Pankiewicz is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 60 properties with nearly 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact

Barbara E. Willen

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com

859.392-2254

